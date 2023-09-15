Thousands to be affected as DWP announces 26 JobCentres to close - see if yours is affected

26 JobCentres to close. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Thousands of people are to be affected after the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced the closure of 26 JobCentres.

Despite the closures, the DWP has insisted it will not reduce its level of service.

The majority of the closures will only affected centres that opened up during the pandemic.

It comes after 20 closures were announced in February, 19 in May and 36 in June.

Full list of closures

Barnsley

Basildon

Bedford

Blackburn

Bracknell

Exeter

Falkirk

Harlow

Hounslow (Additional space only)

Huddersfield

Kingston

Leeds

London Bromley

London Croydon

London Edmonton (Enfield)

London Hammersmith

London Rushey Green (Lewisham)

London Walthamstow

Newport

Oldham

Ramsgate

Reading

Rhyl

Scunthorpe

Southampton

A spokesperson for the DWP said: "We no longer need the temporary space we acquired during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing.

"The closing of these temporary sites will not reduce our levels of service, or access to face-to-face appointments.

"Customers will return to being served by their established JobCentre and there will be no reduction in the number of work coaches serving customers as a result."