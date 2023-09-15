Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Thousands to be affected as DWP announces 26 JobCentres to close - see if yours is affected
15 September 2023, 22:02
Thousands of people are to be affected after the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced the closure of 26 JobCentres.
Despite the closures, the DWP has insisted it will not reduce its level of service.
The majority of the closures will only affected centres that opened up during the pandemic.
It comes after 20 closures were announced in February, 19 in May and 36 in June.
Full list of closures
Barnsley
Basildon
Bedford
Blackburn
Bracknell
Exeter
Falkirk
Harlow
Hounslow (Additional space only)
Huddersfield
Kingston
Leeds
Leeds
London Bromley
London Croydon
London Edmonton (Enfield)
London Hammersmith
London Rushey Green (Lewisham)
London Walthamstow
Newport
Oldham
Ramsgate
Reading
Rhyl
Scunthorpe
Southampton
A spokesperson for the DWP said: "We no longer need the temporary space we acquired during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing.
"The closing of these temporary sites will not reduce our levels of service, or access to face-to-face appointments.
"Customers will return to being served by their established JobCentre and there will be no reduction in the number of work coaches serving customers as a result."