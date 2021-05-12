Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
29 men charged over rape of one female child across seven-year period
12 May 2021, 21:05 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 21:14
29 men have been charged in connection with the rape of a single female across a seven-year period in West Yorkshire.
All but one of the men have been accused of at least one count of rape, while the other was charged with conspiracy to rape.
Other charges among the group include attempted rape and indecent assault.
The alleged attacks took place in Calderdale and Bradford between 2003 and 2010.
20 of the men have been charged with at least two counts of rape, while one has been charged with five counts of rape.
The female victim was aged between 13 and 20 years old at the time of the alleged offences, West Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesman for the force said: "The vast majority of offending occurred in Calderdale, but some offences occurred in the Bradford District.
"The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offences following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation."
All of those charged, who are now aged between 35 and 64 years old from addresses in West Yorkshire and Sheffield, will appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court between 7 and 9 July.
Eight suspects who were arrested during the investigation have been released without charge.
Those charged are:
- Asad Ali, 37, of Brighouse, is charged with two counts of rape
- Ajmal Aziz, 39 of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape and attempted rape
- Mohammed Jangier, 44, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Mohammed Asif, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Harris Ahmed Butt, 37, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault
- Taukeer Butt, 36, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape
- Muitasim Khan, 40, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Mohammed Hamza, 47, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Mohsin Mir, 40, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape
- Javid Mir, 38, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Haroon Saddique, 37, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape
- Zahir Iqbal, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Sarfraz Rabnawaz, 35, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape
- Wajid Addalat, 43, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Sajid Addalat, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Nazim Hussain, 43, of Bradford, is charged with conspiracy to rape
- Nadeem Saddiqque, 43, of Sheffield, is charged with rape
- Saquab Hussain, 43, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Sadakat Ali, 48, of Bradford, is charged with rape
- Ziarab Mohammed, 48, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Imran Raja Yasin, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Zulfiqar Ali, 40, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape
- Malik Abid Qadeer, 64, of Halifax, is charged with five counts of rape
- Kamran Amin, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Mohammed Akhtar, 51, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Ali Zulfiqar, 38, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Shafiq Ali Rafiq, 40, of Dewsbury, is charged with two counts of rape
- Amir Shaban, 45, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Sakeb Nazir, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape