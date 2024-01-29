'30 million GP appointments to be freed up' as pharmacists to start seeing patients for simple and common illnesses

29 January 2024, 09:17

30 million GP appointments could be freed up
30 million GP appointments could be freed up. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Pharmacists will start seeing patients for simple and common illnesses from Wednesday in a plan expected to free up as many as 30 million GP appointments per year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People with illnesses such as earache, sinus complaints and urinary tract infections will be able to get treatment for chemists first, so that doctors can prioritise patients with more serious conditions.

Trained pharmacists at more than 10,000 locations across the country will treat people on a walk-in basis.

Dr Claire Fuller, the NHS' medical director for primary care and lead GP, said that the change would mean people can get treatment without an appointment in the course of their day-to-day activities, like after doing their shopping or running errands.

"While GPs like me will always be on hand to help, pharmacists at the heart of our communities are a convenient and safe option for people to get help for common conditions," she said.

Pharmacists can treat people and prescribe medicine for earache, sore throats, sinusitis, shingles, impetigo, urinary tract infections and infected insect bites and stings.

Read more: Patients 'at risk' as telephone and online GP appointments can miss serious illnesses, study finds

Read more: One in five GP appointments taken up by people who are just lonely, or need relationship, debt or housing advice

UK nurse and pharmacist working in pharmacy
UK nurse and pharmacist working in pharmacy. Picture: Alamy

The scheme appears to have worked in Scotland, where it has already been rolled out. Around a quarter of the population used a pharmacy first in Scotland in 2021/2022.

Of the people who used the pharmacy first service north of the border, 86% went home with medicine, 10% with advice, and 4% were referred on to other services like a GP.

If the figures were extrapolated to the greater population size of England, about 15 million people would be likely to use the pharmacy first service in a year.

According to NHS estimates, pharmacists could deliver about 6% of all GP appointments - or about 25 million.

But this could rise even further to 30 million if chemists were helped more with administrative issues and more funding, industry representatives have said.

The plan will free up million of GP appointments
The plan will free up million of GP appointments. Picture: Alamy

Nearly 23,000 pharmacists are unable to prescribe medicines independently.

Malcom Harrison of the Company Chemists Association welcomed the move to encourage people with simple health conditions to go to pharmacists first - but said the scheme could go further.

He said: "We are confident that the community pharmacy sector will deliver for patients and the NHS, just as it did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he added that "an ambitious and fully funded Pharmacy First service could free up 30 million GP appointments annually".

James O'Brien breaks down 'dismal' NHS figures from Rishi Sunak's first year as PM

Boots, which has 2,000 stores in the UK, welcomed the scheme, saying it was "going to make life much easier for patients to access the care and medicines they need quickly and will help create more capacity for GPs across England”.

Jamie Kerruish, the company's healthcare director, said: "We are very much looking forward to launching the NHS Pharmacy First service at our stores in England this week, following thorough and rapid preparation by our amazing pharmacy teams,” he said.

"We deliver similar services in Scotland and Wales where they are very popular, and we think patients in England will love the service too.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A special review has been ordered into the NHS trust where Calocane was treated

Special review launched into NHS trust where Nottingham triple killer was treated before attacks

Top Iranian and Pakistani diplomats

Iranian foreign minister seeks to de-escalate tensions with Pakistan

The two boys have been named locally as Max Dixon and Mason Rist

Pictured: Two boys, 15 and 16, stabbed to death in Bristol as heartbroken sister pays tribute

Kyle Walker has broken his silence

Kyle Walker says he 'betrayed his best friend' by cheating on wife and says he made 'idiot choices and idiot decisions'

Max Dixon and Mason Campbell were killed in Bristol

'I told him to stay with us': Woman cradled boy as he and other teenager died after they were stabbed in Bristol

Rishi Sunak faces a backlash from the Conservative right over vaping and smoking plans, including Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak faces backlash from Tory right over disposable vape ban and 'smoke-free generation' plans

Trump blamed the attack on Joe Biden

'We are on the brink of World War 3,' says Donald Trump after three US soldiers killed in drone strike in Jordan

Nathy Odinson died after making a 'simple mistake' on his final jump

Chilling last photo of British base jumper who died after making 'simple mistake' in Thai tower block jump

Charles has extended his hospital stay

Charles 'extends hospital stay after prostate surgery', sparking 'health fears', as he scraps appointments for a month

China Evergrande

Court orders China Evergrande property developer to liquidate

North Korea

North Korea says leader oversaw missile tests made to launch from submarines

Ministers Debate Proposals For Foundation Hospitals

Nearly 20,000 reports of sexual abuse in NHS-run mental health units in the past five years

Unions have launched many train strikes in recent years

Rail chiefs failing to uphold minimum service laws as Britain faces nine days of rail strikes hell

Disposable Single Use Vapes

Disposable vapes to be banned by Government as part of crack-down on youngsters vaping

Turkish police stand guard outside Santa Maria Church in Istanbul

Man killed in attack on Catholic church in Istanbul

United States Mideast

Biden says US will respond after drone strike kills three US troops in Jordan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Finland Presidential Election

Alexander Stubb wins first round of Finland’s presidential vote to set up runoff

Kate Osamor

Labour MP has whip suspended for controversial Gaza tweet about Holocaust Memorial Day

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family were appealing the demolition notice at a hearing today

Captain Tom's daughter has turned our village into a laughing stock, say neighbours in the picturesque countryside
Joe Biden

Three Americans killed and many wounded in drone attack in Jordan, says Biden

London, UK. 28th Jan, 2024. Nadine Dorries, at the BBC for Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. She gives an interview to a television channel outside Broadcasting House. Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News

Dorries vows to pay back £17k taypayer cash exit payout given by to her by mistake

Three US troops have been killed in a drone strike in Jordan near the border with Syria.

Three US troops killed in Jordan by drone strike blamed on 'Iran-backed militants' by Biden
Valdo Calocane and Ashworth Prison

Inside plush secure hospital Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane is detained in after stabbing three people to death
France Farmers Protests

French farmers aim to put Paris ‘under siege’ in tractor protest

Play was suspended for more than half an hour as chaos broke out.

Chaos erupts at FA Cup tie as fans storm the pitch and players rushed off after clashes between rival fans
The iconic 90s star on the show has died aged 48.

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith dies aged 48 as co-stars pay tribute to ‘cheeky pal’ and 'dear friend'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla was seen smiling as she visited the hospital on Sunday.

Camilla smiles as she visits King on third day in hospital following successful prostate surgery
King Charles is spending a second day in hospital after his surgery on Friday.

King Charles spends second day in hospital following successful prostate surgery

King Charles is recovering fine after prostate treatment, Queen Camilla has said

King Charles 'doing well' after prostate surgery as Queen Camilla reveals 'he’s fine'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit