'Where's the £350m a week for the NHS we were promised when we left the EU?'

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenged Health Secretary Sajid Javid over a £350 million a week Brexit promise, and things got heated.

After the Prime Minister announced a manifesto busting plan to rise taxes by 1.25% to fund a boost to social care, LBC's Nick Ferrari challenged a Cabinet minister on the issue.

"A couple of years ago we were told that if we left the European Union we'd be saving £350 million a week that would go to the NHS, that's tens of billions of pounds we've saved.

"Where is it? Why do we need this additional funding now we've left the European Union?"

Blaming the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Secretary said the additional money which would have gone to the EU, "it hasn't been enough to meet the challenges."

The Prime Minister took a political gamble on Tuesday as he scrapped an election promise by raising national insurance contributions to deal with the backlog in the NHS built up during Covid and to deliver long-overdue reform of the social care system in England.

Pointing out that the Health Secretary was a former Chancellor, Nick said "£350 million a week since January last year is tens of billions of pounds, why isn't that bailing out the NHS?"

"Or, is it another lie from Boris Johnson just as the lie in his election manifesto, there is no £350 million a week, there are no promises, you cannot believe a word that comes out of a Conservative's lips?"

The Health Secretary's swift response was, "not at all," as he rebutted Nick's comments.

Pushing the government minister again, Nick asked "where is it?"

Again heaping blame on the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Secretary said the promised money, "and much, much more has gone into the health and care service."

The Government's plan will see the introduction of a new health and social care levy, based on a 1.25 percentage-point increase in national insurance (NI) contributions - breaking a Tory commitment not to raise NI.

Under the new levy a typical basic-rate taxpayer earning £24,100 would pay £180 more a year, while a higher-rate taxpayer on £67,100 would pay £715.

As well as providing extra funding for the NHS to deal with the backlog built up during the Covid-19 pandemic, the new package of £36 billion over three years will also reform the way adult social care in England is funded.

A cap of £86,000 on lifetime care costs from October 2023 will protect people from the "catastrophic fear of losing everything", the Prime Minister said.