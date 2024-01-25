Up to 50,000 more childcare staff needed to deliver ministers' free childcare pledge, figures show

25 January 2024, 10:50

An extra 50,000 childcare staff are needed to meet the government's pledge the Early Education and Childcare Coalition say
An extra 50,000 childcare staff are needed to meet the government's pledge the Early Education and Childcare Coalition say. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Tens of thousands of new childcare staff are needed this year alone to deliver ministers’ promises for more free childcare, figures seen by LBC show. 

Ministers have pledged that all two-year-olds will be eligible for 15 free hours of childcare a week from April in a new £4billion plan. 

And all parents of nine-month-olds will be eligible for the scheme in September, as announced by Jeremy Hunt at last year's budget as part of a plan to woo parents. 

But childcare providers still haven't been able to plan properly as they don't know how much money they are getting per space. 

Parents could be on course for a postcode lottery regarding childcare in their area
Parents could be on course for a postcode lottery regarding childcare in their area. Picture: Alamy

Parents could be on course for a postcode lottery where they may not be able to get access to the free hours in different parts of the country. 

Local authorities are still in talks about how the funding is allocated. LBC has seen figures from the Early Education and Childcare Coalition shows that, if the Government is to meet its pledge, an additional 50,000 early years staff would be required this year and next.  

A separate Labour analysis of the figures claimed this could be even higher – with 345,000 staff in the sector by 2025 – short of the 447,000 modelling suggests if needed. 

Even more staff could be needed if parents change their childcare from using parents and grandparents to try and claim some of the free hours. 

On Monday the prime minister conceded there were “practical issues” with the scheme. No10 insisted it would be rolled out on time as planned. 

Labour's Shadow Secretary of State Bridget Phillipson told LBC:  “The Conservatives rushed through a childcare pledge without a plan - and yet again families across the country will pay the price. 

“This out of touch Prime Minister continues to tell parents that everything is fine when they have no guarantee that they will be able to get the places they were promised by the Conservatives.

 “Only Labour will deliver the long-term reform of childcare families are crying out for and put in place the long-term plan for delivering greater access to early years that parents want to see."

