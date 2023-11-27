50 Barclays bank branches glued shut in protest by climate activists

The group glued shut 50 branches of Barclays bank. Picture: Extinction Rebellion/Twitter

By Asher McShane

A group linked to Extinction Rebellion has glued shut the doors of 50 branches of Barclays Bank.

Money Rebellion disabled branches at Tottenham Court Road station in London, Kilmarnock Road in Glasgow and Albion Street in Leeds in a coordinated protest across the UK.

The group wants the bank to stop funding fossil fuel projects.

A spokesman for the protest group said the disruption was “part of a significant new wave of property-focused climate action. Climate change is real and happening now. We urge Barclays customers to use their power by moving their account to a bank more aligned with a liveable future for the planet.”

An XR activist added: “We’re responding to public attitudes and targeting the perpetrators of climate breakdown, not ordinary people and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to staff and customers.

"The inconvenience we’ve caused this morning is small in comparison to the catastrophic events already happening due to Barclays’ financing of fossil fuels.”