£56m fund to help England's high streets and seaside towns reopen after lockdown

20 March 2021, 08:32

People walk past a parade of shops in Whitstable
People walk past a parade of shops in Whitstable. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

High streets and seaside towns in England are to receive a boost to get them ready for when lockdown restrictions are eased.

The Welcome Back Fund, worth around £56m, will help authorities prepare for the end of lockdown restrictions.

Pubs and restaurants will be given more flexibility to erect marquees and provide outdoor seating as part of the plans.

The funds can be used to remove graffiti and buy outdoor furniture for pubs and restaurants. But tourism officials say struggling towns will need more money.

Alex Schlagman from the Save the High Street campaign said: "£56m is not going to go a long way across the whole of the country.

READ MORE: France and Poland enter lockdown as third wave hits Europe

"What we need to see here is that this is part of a wider remit of support that goes towards high streets through this summer."

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said he hopes the plans will lead to "a great British summer."

"If the vaccine rollout proceeds at the pace we've seen in recent months, then I am increasingly optimistic that this summer is going to be a good one," he said.

£6m of the £56m will be allocated to improving seaside towns with the remaining £50m sent to councils to improve public spaces and encourage events during the summer.

Pubs across the country were forced to close on March 16 2020. From April 12, they will be allowed to open for outdoors drinking and dining only as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

In a separate development, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced a £6 million fund to support the re-opening of London’s economy once COVID restrictions are lifted.

Mr Khan, said: “Central London is the engine of the UK’s economy. There simply won’t be a national economic recovery from COVID unless all levels of Government realise the crucial importance of protecting central London’s unique eco-system of shops, hospitality and world-leading cultural venues."

AAn eruption, centre right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in south-western Iceland on Friday

Long-dormant volcano comes to life in south-western Iceland

People wait to leave Paris at Gare de Lyon station as the new lockdown came into effect

New lockdown measures in France and Poland as Germany faces tough restrictions
Virus test samples

Italy’s elderly pay the price amid coronavirus vaccine shortfalls
The eruption in Fagradalsfjall lies around 20 miles from Reykjavik

Volcano erupts in Iceland near country's capital Reykjavik

The Electoral Commission said it was in touch to establish whether any sums relating to the renovation works should have been declared

Elections watchdog quizzes Conservatives over revamp of PM's Downing Street flat
Nato Leaders Meeting

Merkel looks to impose restrictions as Covid infections soar in Germany

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
Nick was outraged over the incident

Nick Ferrari reacts to pensioner warned by police over cuppa with friend
The Culture Secretary was saved from Nick's questions

Oliver Dowden escapes Nick Ferrari's questions thanks to fire alarm
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown
