74 Insulate Britain activists charged over climate protests at M25 and Port of Dover

Dozens of Insulate Britain protesters will be charged. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Seventy-four people have been charged over climate change protests in Kent.

Kent Police said today that scores of people will face court from next month after a series of climate protests on the M25 and at the Port of Dover.

Insulate Britain activists are accused of blocking roads during demonstrations in September and October last year.

Several court hearings are due to begin from next month.

Kent Police said 104 charges had been issued including public nuisance, obstruction and criminal damage offences, to the 74 individuals and they would start to be summonsed to attend hearings at Crawley Magistrates’ Court from April.

Twelve people face public nuisance charges over an incident on the M25 at junction 3 on September 13 last year. 22 face the same charge at junction 1 on September 15 and 39 people face a public nuisance charge over an incident on the A20 in Dover on September 24.

Eleven people face a charge of obstruction following an incident on junction 3 of the M25 on 29 September. 16 face the same charge following a protest at junction 3 of the M25 on September 29 and two face obstruction charges after an incident at junction 1 of the M25 on October 27.

Two people were charged with criminal damage of a police car on September 29 2021.

A further 19 people who were arrested in connection with the protests were released without charge, Kent Police said.