8 Out of 10 Cats comedian Sean Lock dies of cancer

Sean Lock has died aged 58. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Comedian Sean Lock, best known for his work on popular panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died.

Mr Lock, who was 58, died of cancer, his agent told the PA news agency.

His fellow comedian on the hit Channel 4 show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Jon Richardson, tweeted: "I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn't diminish that in the least.

"An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice."

Mr Lock was famous as one of the captains on 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown, along with Mr Richardson.

The programme, which is hosted by Jimmy Carr, fuses the comedy panel show with the tea-time word and numbers game. He was well known for his dry remarks and sometimes surreal sense of humour.

Channel 4 said: "Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our greatest comedians, Sean Lock.

"A much loved part of the C4 family he's played a huge role on the channel for over two decades, and we'll miss him.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice. pic.twitter.com/4ZH8HRQrIU — Jon Richardson (@RonJichardson) August 18, 2021

Others in the industry left moving tributes to the much-loved comic.

Lee Mack said in a statement: "I've known this day was coming for some time, but it's no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much."

Dara Ó Briain said: "This is desperately sad news. Such a brilliantly funny man."

Alan Davies tweeted: "Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off.

"We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers.

"I hadn't seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky."

Eddie Izzard said Mr Lock brought a "wonderful comedic talent to the world" while Pointless host Richard Osman, who produced him on 8 Out of 10 Cats, said said Mr Lock made him "laugh so much and so often".

