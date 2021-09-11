Live

9/11 memorial live updates: World reflects 20 years on

LBC live blog. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the 9/11 memorial events.

Across the US, UK and the world, commemorations for those who lost their lives in the attacks are being held.

Today marks 20 years from the tragedy, when nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

Memorials have been organised in London while President Joe Biden is visiting all three plane crash sites in the US.

The first key moment today will be from 12.46pm UK time, when the first plane hit the North Tower at the World Trade Centre site. Other figures, like then-president George W Bush, are expected to speak.

Follow live updates in our blog.