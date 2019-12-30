999 'What's the time' police release shocking hoax calls

Police have released staggering hoax calls which have tied up emergency operators as officers warn the public is being put at risk by the time wasters.

Scotland Yard have released shocking audio of people who have called 999 and tied up emergency lines where the incident reported was not actually an emergency.

Officers waned not only did these calls waste police time and resources but they also potentially put Londoners at risk in what could be a life or death situation.

In one 999 tape a woman called to complain after being sent three saveloy and chips from the chippy, instead of one, another was a man asking for the time, and shockingly one was a man complaining about a packet of biscuits being out of date.

Chief Superintendent David Jackson, who is in charge of call handling for the Met, said: “Although these calls can be perceived as amusing, they are actually a huge waste of the Met’s resources.

“These hoax calls block the number from other members of the public who could be calling 999 in a real emergency, keeping people in danger waiting for longer and putting lives at risk.

“If you are in a situation where you need to speak to the police, please think; the use of the 999 system is for emergencies only and we have other channels where you can speak with us.”

Between 1 January and 30 November 2019, the Met’s Command and Control call centre received well over two million calls. From those calls, 25,448 were closed by call handlers after being identified as hoax.