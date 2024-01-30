Two dead and baby rushed to hospital after fire in Aberdeen flats as woman heard 'screaming for help'

30 January 2024, 12:15

Two women died in the fire in the block of flats
Two women died in the fire in the block of flats. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two women have died and a baby was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fire took place at a building on Back Hilton Road, in the north of the north-eastern Scottish city, shortly before 6pm on Monday.

Emergency services rushed to put out the fire, but the two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby, who is not thought to be related to either of the women, was taken to hospital for treatment along with four others. The baby was later discharged.

One witness said a woman holding the baby was "banging and screaming" at her window and "flashing her light on her phone" to get the attention of firefighters as they worked to rescue residents and put out the fire.

Read more: Huge blaze engulfs four-storey building in major incident as structure now 'close to collapse'

Read more: Third electric London bus bursts into flames prompting urgent operator probe just weeks after double-decker blaze

The fire broke out on Back Hilton Road
The fire broke out on Back Hilton Road. Picture: Google Maps

"It looked like she was absolutely terrified," the witness told the Scottish Sun. "I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

"They took a baby out first. And then they got the woman out. It was shocking to see."

Roads were closed as the fire brigade worked to put out the blaze, and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent several fire engines to the scene, and were able to put the fire out just after 9pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time."

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 5.58pm on Monday to reports of a dwelling fire on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen.

"Operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the first floor of a block of flats. Nearby properties were also evacuated as a precaution.

"Sadly, two people passed away at the scene. A further five casualties were rescued and transported to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this incident at this difficult time.

"Our crews demonstrated unwavering dedication and professionalism as they dealt with an extremely challenging incident in collaboration with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland colleagues.

"Crews worked tirelessly to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 9.02pm.

"A joint investigation with Police Scotland is under way.”


More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Urgent review ordered into Nottingham attacker's manslaughter pleas after families hit out at failings to stop killer

Ethiopians queuing for food aid

Millions still needing food as UN resumes aid following plot to steal grain

The officer stuck her tongue out at the gospel singer

Met launches investigation into volunteer officer who told Christian busker 'you're not allowed to sing outside of church'
Venice carnival

Venice marks 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s death with year of events

Imran Khan

Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail on official secrets charges

A micro pig being petted

Customers at Tokyo cafe enjoy new treat – cuddling a micro pig

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan jailed for ten years for 'leaking state secrets'

William Hague has argued for a 21st century National Service

Britain must create a 21st century National Service Lord Hague says after top general sparked conscription fears

Workers from a scaffolding company at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore

Demolition experts arrive at Captain Tom's daughter's home to start knocking down illegal spa

French pro-abortion protesters

Government seeks to enshrine a woman’s right to abortion within constitution

Beach near Cattania in Sicily

Temperature of 48.8C recorded in Sicily confirmed as Europe’s highest

Protesting French farmers

Government makes concessions in bid to placate protesting farmers

Council tax is expected to go up from April.

Millions of Brits face £100 council tax hikes in further cost of living blow to households

A man armed with a crossbow was shot dead by police

'Crossbow-wielding' man shot dead by armed police after forcing his way into south London house

Manchester United said 'this has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter'

Marcus Rashford 'fined £650,000' after ‘going for night out in Belfast before calling in sick for training’

Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin

Israeli forces dressed as staff raid hospital and kill three militants

Latest News

See more Latest News

The troops storming the hospital

Undercover Israeli special forces team disguised as women storm hospital to kill Palestinian 'terrorists'
Saudi Arabia oil storage tanks

Aramco says it will not increase oil production beyond 12m barrels per day

Mick Whelan told LBC the government 'created a problem on the railways they didn’t need to create'

'I don’t believe they want to resolve this,' union boss tells government as strike cripples trains and sparks travel chaos
Space Shuttle Endeavour

Retired shuttle Endeavour is hoisted into launch position at new museum

Officials raid Toyota factory

Toyota plant raided as part of probe into cheating over engine tests

Kyle Walker's sister in law has broken her silence

Kyle Walker's sister-in-law accuses Man City star's 'evil' mistress Lauryn Goodman of 'tormenting' wife Annie Kilner
'Fairer' social housing reforms will ensure system used 'in the right way' by those who 'play by the rules', the Housing Minister told LBC

'Fairer' social housing reforms will ensure system used 'in the right way' by those who 'play by the rules'
Giant snowman in Anchorage

Roofs on three buildings collapse as Alaska is hit by record snowfall

Kanye West confronted a woman questioning the "free will" of his wife

Kanye West confronts woman questioning wife Bianca Censori's 'free will' ahead of Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony
HSBC has been fined £57.4 million

HSBC fined £57m over 'serious failings' to protect customer deposits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December
King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released
Charles has extended his hospital stay

Camilla returns to Charles' bedside as he 'extends hospital stay following prostate surgery'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit