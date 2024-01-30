Two dead and baby rushed to hospital after fire in Aberdeen flats as woman heard 'screaming for help'

Two women died in the fire in the block of flats. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two women have died and a baby was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

The fire took place at a building on Back Hilton Road, in the north of the north-eastern Scottish city, shortly before 6pm on Monday.

Emergency services rushed to put out the fire, but the two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby, who is not thought to be related to either of the women, was taken to hospital for treatment along with four others. The baby was later discharged.

One witness said a woman holding the baby was "banging and screaming" at her window and "flashing her light on her phone" to get the attention of firefighters as they worked to rescue residents and put out the fire.

The fire broke out on Back Hilton Road. Picture: Google Maps

"It looked like she was absolutely terrified," the witness told the Scottish Sun. "I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

"They took a baby out first. And then they got the woman out. It was shocking to see."

Roads were closed as the fire brigade worked to put out the blaze, and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent several fire engines to the scene, and were able to put the fire out just after 9pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time."

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 5.58pm on Monday to reports of a dwelling fire on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen.

"Operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the first floor of a block of flats. Nearby properties were also evacuated as a precaution.

"Sadly, two people passed away at the scene. A further five casualties were rescued and transported to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this incident at this difficult time.

"Our crews demonstrated unwavering dedication and professionalism as they dealt with an extremely challenging incident in collaboration with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland colleagues.

"Crews worked tirelessly to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 9.02pm.

"A joint investigation with Police Scotland is under way.”





