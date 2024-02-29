Police admit evidence in murder probe may have been lost after discovering dog walker, 65, was shot dead in Aberfeldy

Police at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy, Perthshire. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Police have admitted that evidence may have been lost after a 65-year-old man who was fatally shot was originally thought to have died from 'non-suspicious' causes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brian Low's body was discovered alongside his black Labrador in the Pitilie area at around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17.

His death was originally thought to be non-suspicious and medical related but was confirmed a week later to have been from a shot wound.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Low was fatally shot, with a murder inquiry being launched immediately after.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, police admitted evidence from the scene may have been lost between the body being discovered and a gunshot wound being found.

Mr Low's next of kin were made aware of the update in the case on February 24.

Police Scotland make statement in regard to murder of Brian Low

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Brian’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

"Since criminality was established on Friday evening, the Major Investigation Team have carried out a number of lines of enquiry and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive in this case.

"We are now turning to the public for information. Aberfeldy is a remote area with a close-knit community. Anything unusual would stand out."I am asking anyone with information, if you noticed anything out of the ordinary or heard anything of concern, to please contact us. It could be vital to our investigation."

Chief Inspector Greg Burns, Local Area Commander, said: "I understand this is an extremely concerning incident for a small, rural community but please be assured we are doing all we can to piece together the full circumstances and find whoever is responsible.

"High visibility patrols remain in the area and there will be an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

"We are working closely with the Major Investigation Team as part of our enquiries, which includes officers going door-to-door. I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with them."

Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0884 of Saturday, 17 February, 2024. Alternatively, information can be submitted via the MIPP link above.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.