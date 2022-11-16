Breaking News

Actor Kevin Spacey to be charged with seven further sexual offences

16 November 2022, 10:11 | Updated: 16 November 2022, 10:28

The Oscar-winning actor will be charged with seven further offences
The Oscar-winning actor will be charged with seven further offences. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with a further seven sexual offences, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The Crown Prosecution Service has said the House of Cards actor will face charges over alleged offences against one man between 2001 and 2004.

The charges include three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Read more: England fans sing ‘It’s Coming Home’ and insist they are the real deal amid claims of ‘fake fans' in Qatar

The charges come as a result of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police, the head of the CPS special crime division said.

Spacey, 63, has already pleaded not guilty to allegations in the UK that stretch back 17 years.

They include four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Last month the Hollywood actor was found not liable of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in the 1980s in a US civil trial.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

“The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Dominic Raab has asked for an independent investigation into his own conduct

Dominic Raab asks PM Rishi Sunak for independent investigation into two bullying complaints made against him

Qatar has been accused of bringing in fake fans to whip up excitement ahead of the World Cup

England fans sing ‘It’s Coming Home’ and insist they are the real deal amid claims of ‘fake fans' in Qatar

Cutting speed limits has little effect on road safety, a study has found

Cutting speed limits to 20mph has 'little impact on road safety' - in part because drivers don't obey the rules

The missiles struck Poland

Rishi Sunak slams Russia for 'raining down missiles on Ukraine' after two killed when Polish village was hit

The Artemis 1 rocket lifting off

Return to the moon: Nasa launches it's Artemis 1 rocket in 'historic mission for mankind'

Mr Pina's thumb is five inches long

Man with weirdly large thumb says he has 'never lost a thumb war, and never will'

The Chancellor warned of "tough but necessary decisions" ahead

Inflation rises to 41-year high of 11.1% piling misery on millions of struggling families

Donald Trump has confirmed he's running for president in 2024

'Comeback starts right now': Donald Trump defies critics and officially announces he’s running for president in 2024

Virgin Atlantic's gender-neutral uniform policy did not apply onboard the England football team's flight to Qatar

Virgin scraps gender-neutral uniform policy for England World Cup flight to Qatar

Universities are being told to ‘decolonise’ courses

Universities told to 'go woke' as degrees watchdog calls for courses to be 'decolonised'

The missiles struck Poland

Missile that killed two in Poland ‘probably not fired from Russia,’ says Biden

Exclusive
Awaab Ishak died of a severe respiratory condition that was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home

1.2m people in England live in unsafe social homes, LBC reveals, as coroner says toddler's death must be wake-up call

Hundreds of homes across Britain have been left in darkness, with trains cancelled and roads flooded.

Storm battered Britain: blackouts sweep the country as deluge sees roads submerged and trains cancelled

Message from 38 Degrees over the jungle for Matt Hancock

Campaigners flew a plane over the I'm A Celebrity jungle with the message 'Covid bereaved say get out of here'

A Jet2 flight takes off

Drunken British pensioner 'to face trial in France' after 'groping air stewardess on flight' - forcing emergency landing

Rugby star Levi Davis has been missing since October 29

Missing rugby star Levi Davis spotted looking 'lost and confused' in Barcelona according to new eye-witness

Latest News

See more Latest News

A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Parliament says sorry for throwing out women wearing suffragette colours

Elliot Bovill was cleared on Tuesday

Man accused of slamming a traffic cone on Iain Duncan Smith's head cleared with no case to answer
Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise for the chaos left by his predecessors

Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for Liz Truss' budget turmoil

Studio flat described as 'hallway' by Reddit users on the market for £850pcm

Studio swindle? Landlord under fire for £850-a-month property branded a 'hallway' by house hunters.
Pictures show the building that the Russian Missile struck this afternoon

Russian missiles hit Kyiv hours after Zelensky unveils peace plan at G20

A study has found French people are 'lazy', weeks after Sandrine Rousseau said working hard was a right-wing ideology

'Ooh la la!' France is mired in 'laziness epidemic', study shows

Wetherspoons breakfast could be under threat

Beloved Wetherspoons breakfast under threat as pub chain sounds alarm over egg shortages

Climate protesters attack Austria's museum

Fears for priceless Gustav Klimt masterpiece after eco activist covers it in oil in Austrian museum
William Warrington (l) admitted killing his father Clive and mother Valerie

Kate Moss stalker admits stabbing both his parents to death before running over mum's dead body
Meghan Markle and Jameela Jamil have a frank discussion on female activism in the latest podcast

Meghan Markle discusses how women activists become victims of sexism in frank discussion with Jameela Jamil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

horrifying arrest

Ex-Policing Minister, Lord Coaker, fights for law change after LBC reporter's ‘horrifying’ arrest
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak is 'looking over his shoulder' and avoiding making promises over Autumn Statement
Nick Ferrari and David Buik

'The unemployment rate has risen - expect it to rise even more,' says Aquis Exchange's David Buik
Tom Swarbrick and Kwajo Tweneboa discuss poor living conditions

Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa deems death of Awaab Ishak 'corporate manslaughter'

Sangita Myska NHS strike caller

'My daughter died after her ambulance failed to turn up': Emotional caller warns against NHS strike
‘Appalling’ that Labour councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah

‘Appalling’ councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of girl killed by toxic air
Nick Ferrari LTN Callers

'It's a disgrace!' - 'Sadiq Khan should go!': Angry LBC listeners slam LTN schemes

James questions morality of PM's wife's family business operating in Moscow

James questions how Rishi Sunak can condemn Putin whilst his wife's family business still operates in Moscow
Tories

The Tories are a 'bunch of idiots', says caller 'fuming' about migrant rhetoric

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Talk of peace in Ukraine is 'good news in a shaky world'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit