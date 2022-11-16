Breaking News

Actor Kevin Spacey to be charged with seven further sexual offences

The Oscar-winning actor will be charged with seven further offences. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with a further seven sexual offences, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The Crown Prosecution Service has said the House of Cards actor will face charges over alleged offences against one man between 2001 and 2004.

The charges include three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Read more: England fans sing ‘It’s Coming Home’ and insist they are the real deal amid claims of ‘fake fans' in Qatar

The charges come as a result of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police, the head of the CPS special crime division said.

Spacey, 63, has already pleaded not guilty to allegations in the UK that stretch back 17 years.

They include four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Last month the Hollywood actor was found not liable of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in the 1980s in a US civil trial.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

“The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”