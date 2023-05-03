TV detective Stephen Tompkinson, 56, arrives at court as he goes on trial accused of grievous bodily harm

Actor Stephen Tompkinson (left) at Newcastle Crown Court where he is on trial charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Actor Stephen Tompkinson arrived at Newcastle Crown Court today to face charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The 57-year-old, best known for playing the title role in TV crime drama DCI Banks, denies "unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm" on a man named Karl Poole on May 30 2021.

The actor, who lives in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, will claim self-defence, during a trial which is expected to last four days.

Poole was allegedly left with a double skull fracture and has reportedly been left unable to work since the incident on May 30 2021.

Read more: Eight children and security guard dead after shooting in Belgrade with student, 14, arrested

Read more: Kevin Costner announces divorce from wife of 19 years Christine Baumgartner

Tompkinson's barrister Adam Birkby previously told the court the actor will claim self-defence. Picture: Alamy

Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996's Ballykissangel, and in the same year appeared in hit film Brassed Off.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice.

He also appeared in ITV's DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016, and starred in a 2021 stage adaptation of Educating Rita.