TV detective Stephen Tompkinson, 56, arrives at court as he goes on trial accused of grievous bodily harm

3 May 2023, 11:22 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 11:36

Actor Stephen Tompkinson (left) at Newcastle Crown Court where he is on trial charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm
Actor Stephen Tompkinson (left) at Newcastle Crown Court where he is on trial charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Actor Stephen Tompkinson arrived at Newcastle Crown Court today to face charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The 57-year-old, best known for playing the title role in TV crime drama DCI Banks, denies "unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm" on a man named Karl Poole on May 30 2021.

The actor, who lives in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, will claim self-defence, during a trial which is expected to last four days.

Poole was allegedly left with a double skull fracture and has reportedly been left unable to work since the incident on May 30 2021. 

Read more: Eight children and security guard dead after shooting in Belgrade with student, 14, arrested

Read more: Kevin Costner announces divorce from wife of 19 years Christine Baumgartner

Tompkinson's barrister Adam Birkby previously told the court the actor will claim self-defence
Tompkinson's barrister Adam Birkby previously told the court the actor will claim self-defence. Picture: Alamy

Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996's Ballykissangel, and in the same year appeared in hit film Brassed Off.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice.

He also appeared in ITV's DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016, and starred in a 2021 stage adaptation of Educating Rita.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Raman Pratasevich

Dissident journalist seized from plane jailed for eight years in Belarus

Serbia School Shooting

Eight children and guard killed after teenage boy opens fire in Belgrade school

'Not all heroes wear capes': Balaclava clad anti-Ulez activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down controversial cameras

'Not all heroes wear capes': Anti-Ulez activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down cameras

Charles, William and Camilla all arrived to rehearse the coronation

Ready for a Coronation: Smiling Charles and William join Kate and Camilla for rehearsals at Westminster Abbey

The moment the suspect was arrested near the gates of Buckingham Palace

Man arrested 'for throwing shotgun cartridges into Buckingham Palace grounds' asked to 'speak to a soldier'

Pope Francis

Pope greets Russian Orthodox envoy amid peace mission talk

Iranian and Syrian leaders

Iranian president holds rare meeting with Assad in Syria

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King Charles's Coronation procession: Time, route map and best places to see the king

The blaze is tackled

Huge fires rage at oil depot behind Russian lines

A surrounded oil tanker

Iran seizes oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, US navy says

Police and parents at the scene of the shooting in Belgrade

Eight children and security guard dead after shooting in Belgrade with student, 14, arrested

Nisa plans to open 400 new stores

Nisa to open a further 400 shops this year as part of recruitment drive

Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for the bank holiday weekend.

King Charles coronation weather forecast: Rain and thunderstorms predicted in disappointing outlook

Charles seen in portrait pictures without showing his hands

Did King Charles hide his 'sausage fingers' in official portrait photos ahead of Coronation?

'Still missing': Madeleine disappeared in Portugal in 2007 and her parents have posted a message on the 16th anniversary of her disappearance

Madeleine McCann’s parents are 'awaiting a breakthrough' as they share poem on anniversary of disappearance

Camilla Parker-Bowles at a royal event wearing a pearl necklace and earrings

Will Camilla be crowned Queen after King Charles's Coronation?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Serbia School Shooting

Teenage boy opens fire at school in Serbian capital

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian leader Zelensky in Finland for summit of Nordic leaders

Myanmar Prisoners Release

Pardon frees more than 2,100 Myanmar political prisoners

Soldiers could be seen filing into London ahead of the King's Coronation

Eyes right! Stunned commuters watch in awe as thousands of soldiers troop through Waterloo station for the Coronation
Writers' strike

Hollywood braces for long battle amid writers’ strike

Adrian Keogh was made to crawl off the plane.

Wheelchair user forced to crawl off Ryanair flight in Sweden after being told help would take over an hour
The woman went missing from a property in Tower Hamlets

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 20s reported missing in east London

Kevin Costner announces divorce from wife of 19 years Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner announces divorce from wife of 19 years Christine Baumgartner

A rehearsal took place in the early hours of Wednesday

First glimpse of King Charles' historic coronation parade as early morning rehearsal takes place across London
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The police outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening

Knifeman arrested for 'throwing shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace, after shouting 'I'm going to kill the King'
Princess Charlotte

New photo of Princess Charlotte with family dog released for royal's birthday, as fans say she looks like the Queen
Princess Anne said the monarchy is in safe hands with her brother King Charles

Princess Anne says slimmed-down monarchy 'doesn't sound like a good idea'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares
Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition
Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller says Coronation feels wrong during cost of living crisis

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller rebukes King's Coronation amid cost of living crisis
Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Caller tells David Lammy of his experience of people cheating the system.

'I just don't understand it': David Lammy implores a caller to whistleblow on those cheating the benefits system
Caller tells Andrew Castle monarchy are 'chosen' by God.

'There's strong evidence for it': Caller believes the monarchy was chosen by God

Life long Conservative voter tells David she will be voting Labour at the next General Election.

Lifelong Conservative voter accuses Tories of 'stripping away constitutional human rights’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit