Adam Peaty wins GB’s first gold at Tokyo 2020 making Olympic history

Adam Peaty of Great Britain shows the gold medal after winning the men 100m Breaststroke final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Adam Peaty has become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title by winning gold at Tokyo 2020.

The 26-year-old eased to success in the final of the men's 100 metres breaststroke, with his nearest competitor more than half a second behind.

Team GB's Chef de Mission Mark England says it was an unbelievable performance.

While he was unable to break his own world record of 56.88 seconds, the 26-year-old from Uttoxeter stormed to Team GB's first gold of Tokyo 2020 in a time of 57.37secs, with Arno Kamminga a distant 0.63s behind in second.

Nicolo Martinenghi collected bronze in a time of 58.33s as Peaty's compatriot James Wilby missed out on a podium position, settling for fifth as he clocked 58.96s.

Peaty, who recorded the fifth-fastest time in the history of the event, tsaid: "I haven't felt this good since 2016. It just means the world to me.

"I didn't have the best preparation of my life. But you throw that out the window.

"That's really what it takes to be an athlete. It's not who's the best all year round, it's who's the best on the day."