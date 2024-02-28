Adele postpones Las Vegas residency again after illness 'took toll on her voice'

Adele has postponed the March dates of her Las Vegas residency due to illness. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Adele has postponed the remainder of her Vegas residency due to illness "taking its toll on her voice".

The star apologised to fans for the "inconvenience", explaining that she had not fully recovered after falling ill at the end of the last series of her Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

She said her team were "already working out the details" and fans should expect more information soon.

It is the second time Adele has postponed Las Vegas show dates, with her also having cancelled shows less than 24 hours before her opening night in January 2022.

She shared the update on social media, captioning it: "I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x"

Her post read: "Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency.

"I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break.

"I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice.

"And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date."

Adele is set to wrap up her Vegas residency this summer - she is expected to return for the last five scheduled Weekends With Adele shows in May and June.

The British singer will then return to Europe for a string of open-air shows in Munich, Germany, for four nights in August.

The shows, at Munich Messe, will take place on August 2, 3, 9 and 10 and will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night.

It marks the first time Adele has played mainland Europe since 2016.

She last performed in the UK at British Summer Time Hyde Park in July 2022.