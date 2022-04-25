Exclusive

Afghan interpreter tells of 'psychological torture' after six year wait for asylum

By Rachael Venables

A translator who risked his life working with the British Army in Afghanistan has accused the British Government of 'psychological torture' after waiting six years to be brought to the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011, when he was described by commanding officers as "excellent interpreter," "by far the best in the area of operations."

There's a note of bitterness in his voice, when he describes the many times he risked his life for his comrades, who - he proudly states - called him "hero" and "brother."

But, in 2016 he was forced to leave behind his wife and young children and flee Afghanistan, after the Taliban tried to kill him for his work with the British military.

Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011 alongside British troops. Picture: LBC/Alamy

He ended up in Greece, living homeless on the streets of Athens while repeatedly being rejected for asylum by the British Government.

More than 100,000 people signed a petition for him to be brought to the UK, but nothing changed until the fall of Kabul last summer when he and his family were finally approved for asylum with the ARAP scheme (UK’s Afghan Relocation Assistance Programme.)

He sent off his passport, while his wife and children fled for a refugee camp in Pakistan.

He believed he’d be reunited with his family in days, but has been waiting ever since.

Read more: Furious Homes for Ukraine hosts seek answers over 'lost data' holding up visas

“From September 24 last year until today, they took my passport. For the six, seven months I spent in the hotel I couldn’t work. I was not understanding how long I’d be staying in this hotel," he said.

In the meantime his family have been waiting in a refugee camp in Pakistan. He describes it all as psychological torture which has also traumatised his children.

His youngest son was just one when he left. He's now seven, and it breaks Nabi's heart reveal he doesn't know or trust his Dad.

“My children, they don’t want to talk with me. They say dad you’re lying to us. You have another wife, you have another children. When I hear that from my children, it’s like a kind of torture in my psychology."

But Nabi's story isn't just a one off.

Last week it was reported there are still 1,000 accepted applicants to the ARAP scheme – along with their family members – still trapped and waiting in Afghanistan

Charity workers told the Independent that British staff processing the visas had been diverted to also cover the applications by Ukraine refugees - only slowing down the process further.

The Ministry of Defence told LBC they cannot comment on individual cases.

But they told me: "We recognise the challenging circumstances faced by Afghans applying to resettle in the UK through the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme and are processing applications as quickly as possible.

“To date we have relocated over 9,000 applicants and their dependants to the UK. The scheme remains open and is not time limited, and we are determined to continue with this work.”

Fiyaz Mughal, founder of Faith Matters has been supporting Nabi since 2018, he said: "I came across Nabi’s case in 2018 from the refugee charity - Forge for Change - and flew out to Greece since I was moved by his case.

"He was a young translator who spent 3 years translating with our forces in Helmand and he saw many Afghans die protecting our war effort. He was twice targeted by the Taliban to kill him and he fled to Greece to stop them targeting his family.

"I found Nabi relying on charity, handouts and he was destitute. It was a sickening situation to see someone who stood with us in the field in this position.

"I have been campaigning for 4 years to have Mohammed Nabi get approval to be part of the Afghan Relocation Scheme now called ARAP. Document after document was sent in with few responses, until, after significant pressure the Govt accepted him onto ARAP in June 2021.

"I repeatedly asked the Govt to issue him a visa from Greece and they, to date have not even responded with anything favourable.

"Nabi’s family had to make their own way to Pakistan and Nabi and his children have been unnecessarily emotionally scarred by the pathetic hurdles that this Government has put into place.

"They barely respond, one department does not know what the other has document wise and I have the found the process an omni-shambles. But this Government will happily move heaven and earth to remove dogs from Afghanistan. Nabi and his family deserve better. "