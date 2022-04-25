Exclusive

Afghan interpreter tells of 'psychological torture' after six year wait for asylum

25 April 2022, 18:21

Rachael Venables

By Rachael Venables

A translator who risked his life working with the British Army in Afghanistan has accused the British Government of 'psychological torture' after waiting six years to be brought to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011, when he was described by commanding officers as "excellent interpreter," "by far the best in the area of operations."

There's a note of bitterness in his voice, when he describes the many times he risked his life for his comrades, who - he proudly states - called him "hero" and "brother."

But, in 2016 he was forced to leave behind his wife and young children and flee Afghanistan, after the Taliban tried to kill him for his work with the British military.

Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011 alongside British troops
Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011 alongside British troops. Picture: LBC/Alamy

He ended up in Greece, living homeless on the streets of Athens while repeatedly being rejected for asylum by the British Government.

More than 100,000 people signed a petition for him to be brought to the UK, but nothing changed until the fall of Kabul last summer when he and his family were finally approved for asylum with the ARAP scheme (UK’s Afghan Relocation Assistance Programme.)

He sent off his passport, while his wife and children fled for a refugee camp in Pakistan.

He believed he’d be reunited with his family in days, but has been waiting ever since.

Read more: Furious Homes for Ukraine hosts seek answers over 'lost data' holding up visas

“From September 24 last year until today, they took my passport. For the six, seven months I spent in the hotel I couldn’t work. I was not understanding how long I’d be staying in this hotel," he said.

In the meantime his family have been waiting in a refugee camp in Pakistan. He describes it all as psychological torture which has also traumatised his children.

His youngest son was just one when he left. He's now seven, and it breaks Nabi's heart reveal he doesn't know or trust his Dad.

“My children, they don’t want to talk with me. They say dad you’re lying to us. You have another wife, you have another children. When I hear that from my children, it’s like a kind of torture in my psychology."

But Nabi's story isn't just a one off.

Last week it was reported there are still 1,000 accepted applicants to the ARAP scheme – along with their family members – still trapped and waiting in Afghanistan

Charity workers told the Independent that British staff processing the visas had been diverted to also cover the applications by Ukraine refugees - only slowing down the process further.

The Ministry of Defence told LBC they cannot comment on individual cases.

But they told me: "We recognise the challenging circumstances faced by Afghans applying to resettle in the UK through the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme and are processing applications as quickly as possible.

“To date we have relocated over 9,000 applicants and their dependants to the UK. The scheme remains open and is not time limited, and we are determined to continue with this work.”

Fiyaz Mughal, founder of Faith Matters has been supporting Nabi since 2018, he said: "I came across Nabi’s case in 2018 from the refugee charity - Forge for Change - and flew out to Greece since I was moved by his case.

"He was a young translator who spent 3 years translating with our forces in Helmand and he saw many Afghans die protecting our war effort. He was twice targeted by the Taliban to kill him and he fled to Greece to stop them targeting his family.

"I found Nabi relying on charity, handouts and he was destitute. It was a sickening situation to see someone who stood with us in the field in this position.

"I have been campaigning for 4 years to have Mohammed Nabi get approval to be part of the Afghan Relocation Scheme now called ARAP. Document after document was sent in with few responses, until, after significant pressure the Govt accepted him onto ARAP in June 2021.

"I repeatedly asked the Govt to issue him a visa from Greece and they, to date have not even responded with anything favourable.

"Nabi’s family had to make their own way to Pakistan and Nabi and his children have been unnecessarily emotionally scarred by the pathetic hurdles that this Government has put into place.

"They barely respond, one department does not know what the other has document wise and I have the found the process an omni-shambles. But this Government will happily move heaven and earth to remove dogs from Afghanistan. Nabi and his family deserve better. "

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Lammy has condemned the 'absolutely horrendous' comments from an anonymous Tory MP about Angela Rayner

'Utter disgrace': David Lammy's fury at mystery Tory MP who made Rayner 'legs' claim

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only given out three of his notes telling civil servants to get back to work

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only issued three 'get back to the office' notices to civil servants

Sir Richard Shirreff speaks to Andrew Marr

Nato must be prepared for 'worst case scenario' over Ukraine conflict, warns ex-general

Artic air is set to sweep across the UK in May

Brits brace for 'coldest May in 25 years' as Artic air sweeps across UK over Bank holiday

An alcohol ban has been in place in the top five tiers of English football since 1985

Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats for first time in 37 years

Homes for Ukraine hosts are demanding an explanation for delays in processing applications

Furious Homes for Ukraine hosts seek answers over 'lost data' holding up visas

Two explosions are thought to have taken place in a Russian city.

'Ukrainian strikes' destroy oil and military facility in Russian city near border

Andrew Marr on Boris Johnson's great struggle

Andrew Marr: Boris Johnson and the saga of the great tussle for survival

At least one child has died and 17 others required liver transplants in the spate of mystery hepatitis cases

One child dies and 17 need liver transplants in spate of hepatitis cases, WHO says

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday

Man arrested as police search for missing woman last seen getting into van

Armed police are at Esher Church of England High School in Surrey

Armed police swoop on Surrey school after 'suspicious phone call' in Esher

Mary McCann has been jailed for four years and one month for killing her two children, Smaller, 10, and Lilly, 4, in a drink-drive motorway crash.

Mum weeps as she is jailed for killing her two children in drink-drive motorway crash

Asda and Morrisons announced price cuts on Monday

Asda and Morrisons slash prices as squeezed Brits grapple with cost of living

The driver has been fined for driving "too close" to the group of cyclists.

Row breaks out after motorist handed £400 fine and 5 points for 'driving too close' to cyclists
The aviation watchdog should be given stronger powers to protect passengers hit by travel disruption

British tourists deserve automatic refund for cancelled flights, MPs insist

Rachel Reeves has spoken out about the misogyny she experienced in 2015, after 'Basic Instinct' claims were made about her colleague Angela Rayner.

Rachel Reeves claims Tory MP said she 'shouldn't be in Cabinet' if she was pregnant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Texas Execution Lucio Vigil

Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

Turkey Philanthropist Trial

Turkish court hands civil rights activist Osman Kavala life sentence
Trump Legal Troubles

Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with New York attorney general
SpaceX

Trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

Archaeologists working in the ruins of the temple

Ruins unearthed of ancient temple for Greek god Zeus in Egypt
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Russian aggression is threat to Europe’s security, warns EC president
Russian military vehicles in Mariupol

Russia hits rail and fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Lloyds Austin, Volodymyr Zelensky and Antony Blinken in Kyiv

Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding, says US’s Blinken

Emmanuel Macron celebrates with his supporters in Paris

Election in France: What happens next?

A helicopter drops water in a bid to tackle a fire in the Russian city of Tver

17 die in fire at Russian military research facility

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind
Andrew Castle has addressed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police