Police search for Afghan refugee, 11, last seen going to play football in London

Mohammed Khan, who is aged 11, has been missing since Tuesday. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

Concern is growing for the welfare of an 11-year-old Afghan refugee who was last seen going to play football in south London on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police has issued an appeal to the public as they continue their search for Mohammed Khan, who was last seen more than 39 hours ago in Deptford.

Officers say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for his welfare, as he is in an unfamiliar country and doesn't know his way around.

Mohammed is from Afghanistan and arrived in the UK less than a month ago.

He has very limited English - speaking Pashto as his first language.

He was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday, when he left the address where he is staying in Deptford to play football in a nearby park.

Mohammed did not return and the police were called.

Officers began a search of the area and a high risk missing person investigation was launched and remains ongoing.

He is described as 4’11” tall, with short dark hair. When he was last seen he was wearing black jeans, a black puffer jacket and a black hat with a Chicago Bulls logo on.

Acting Detective Inspector Lara Pink, from the South East Missing Persons Unit, said the force is "growing increasingly concerned".

“He is in an unfamiliar country and doesn’t speak much English," she said.

"He has only recently arrived in Deptford and won’t know his way around.

“While we are keeping an open mind, we cannot rule out that Mohammed has come into contact with people who may wish him harm and it is important that anyone with any information about his whereabouts comes forward.”

Anyone who sees Mohammed should call 999, with the reference 7180/01DEC.

Anyone with other information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.