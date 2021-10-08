Afghanistan: Suicide bomber kills at least 45 people in blast at Kunduz mosque

The blast occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A suicide bomb attack on a mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz has killed at least 45 people, officials say.

The attack, which occurred in a Shiite mosque, is the deadliest assault since US forces left in September.

The blast hit the mosque during the Friday prayer service at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque, when members of the Shiite religious minority typically come in large numbers for worship.

Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the mosque was the target and a "large number" of worshippers were killed and wounded.

He said Taliban special forces had arrived at the scene and were investigating the incident.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

A Taliban police official says at least 100 people have either been killed or wounded in the devastating blast.

The United Nations mission in the country says it's 'part of a disturbing pattern of violence', targeting religious institutions.