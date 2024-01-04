AI Elvis Presley to hit London stage with 'immersive' virtual concert experience

Elvis Presley won three Grammy Awards during his career and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at age 36. Picture: Getty

By Ana Truesdale

An AI virtual avatar of Elvis Presley will take to a London stage in a new concert experience, bringing The King of Rock and Roll's iconic music to the UK for the first time in concert.

Titled Elvis Evolution, Elvis Presley's new digital concert will use artificial intelligence and holographic projection to create The King's virtual avatar.

Elvis Presley's estate has granted the use of personal photos and 'never before seen' home footage to create the experience.

The show will open in London in November and then will travel to Las Vegas, Berlin, and Tokyo.

The London venue has not yet been announced.

Elvis Evolution will follow Elvis Presley's career from his rise to fame to the cultural phenomenon he became in the 50s and 60s.

The life-sized virtual avatar will give audiences a "deeper insight into Elvis' life."

Elvis Presley is known as the 'King of Rock and Roll' and is one of the best-selling singers of all time. Picture: Getty

Layered Reality, who are producing the show, are specialists in immersive entertainment and are known for the Tower of London's Gunpowder Plot experience.

Audiences will have to wear a headset during some parts of the 'immersive' experience.

Founder and chief executive of Layered Reality, Andrew McGuinness, said: "Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley.

"Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment - they want to be a part of it.

He added: "It'll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world. People can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy."

Elvis Evolution will not be the first digital concert experience in London.

The members of ABBA also have digital 'ABBAtars' of themselves which are used for the ABBA Voyage virtual concert. Picture: Getty

ABBA Voyage, featuring digital 1970s versions of the members of ABBA, has a similar virtual concept.

The immensely popular experience made over £322million in turnover in 2023.

It's expected that ABBA Voyage will remain at London's 'ABBA Arena' in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the foreseeable future.

Elvis Presley never performed in the UK, so Elvis Evolution would be the first chance for British fans to see The King perform on stage.

On January 8 it would have been the singer's 89th birthday.

