Air traffic control chaos caused by 'unusual piece of data' as frustrated Brits face two week wait to get home

30 August 2023, 09:39

Stranded passengers wait in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam as air traffic chaos enters a third day
Stranded passengers wait in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam as air traffic chaos enters a third day. Picture: PA/Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Air traffic control chaos that has left Brits facing a week of almost two weeks to get a flight home was triggered by an "unusual piece of data", the systems' boss has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Rolfe, the chief executive of National Air Traffic Services (Nats), said even junk data like that sent to the system cannot just be discarded like spam because of the key safety role controllers play.

The fault brought forced Nats to input information manually, leading to a reduction in flight plans that has caused hundreds of cancelled and delayed flights and affected hundreds of thousands of passengers since Monday.

Rolfe said on Wednesday: "It wasn't an entire system failure. It was a piece of the system, an important piece of the system.

"But in those circumstances, if we receive an unusual piece of data that we don't recognise, it is critically important that that information - which could be erroneous - is not passed to air traffic controllers."

He told the BBC: "Our systems are safety-critical systems, they are dealing with the lives of passengers and the travelling public.

"So even things like just throwing data away needs to be very carefully considered.

"If you throw away a critical piece of data you may end up in the next 30 seconds, a minute or an hour with something that then is not right on the screens in front of the controller.

"So it is nothing like throwing away spam."

Tens of thousands of stranded passengers could face waits of up to two weeks for return flights back to the UK as the chaos enters its third day.

Stranded holidaymakers have been forced to foot the bill of staying in accommodation for several nights of face sleeping on the airport flight as they await news on when they will return home.

After thousands of passengers were affected by a technical glitch that hit UK airspace on Monday, analysis shows at least 281 flights were cancelled on Tuesday at the UK's six busiest airports.

Despite the travel chaos, passengers have been told they face no chance of being compensated due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’ outside of the airlines' control.

Some passengers may even have to wait as long as two weeks for their return flights home, The Sun reports.

One couple, Ken Blanks and his wife Lisa, say they have been told their next available flight back from Gran Canaria is in 12 days.

"I've finished my holiday but there's nobody from easyJet talking to us," he told the publication.

"The next flight is in 12 days so we're stuck here. The airport offered some families hotels but they have to keep getting taxis there and back. It’s 200 euros from the airport."

Frustrated passengers wait in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam
Frustrated passengers wait in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. Picture: PA

Neil Scott, from Newcastle, told LBC he could be stuck in Faro, Portugal, for a week after the air traffic control glitch.

He was set to fly to Glasgow on Monday evening and then head home but now EasyJet have offered them an alternative flight on September 5.

Neil said he will have to take unpaid leave from his social care job if they have to stay until then, and his wife will be late back to her job at a school.

The pair are on holiday with their two teenage sons who also face missing school.

Because he was offered a replacement flight on September 5 by his airline, he cannot book alternative flights and then claim a refund.

Neil said he was left with the possibility of taking unpaid leave as he cannot get home for at least a week.

Read More: ‘You won’t get any compensation’: Thousands of passengers warned they won’t be refunded after air traffic control chaos

Read More: No10 says 'wait for investigation' after suggestions French airline's error led to UK air traffic control chaos

Rolfe has already said there are no indications that the failure was caused by a cyber-attack and said systems have been running normally since Monday afternoon.

He added: "We are already working closely with them to provide a preliminary report to the Secretary of State for Transport on Monday.

"The conclusions of this report will be made public."

The disruption, which began on Bank Holiday Monday, was repaired within hours but the travel chaos is expected to last for some time.

The fault was "identified and remedied" but the backlog of flights meant passengers face days of disruption in the final part of the summer holidays.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

More than 20,000 migrants have already crossed the Channel in small boats this year

Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to Greater Manchester Police HQ in Manchester, as part of an announcement on police 'pursuing all reasonable lines of inquiry to solve more crime'. Picture date: Monday August 28, 2023.

Six former Home Secretaries write to Suella Braverman in support of police reform plans

Gabon coup

Soldiers say they have ousted Gabon’s President

A woman, 42, has been arrested

Girl, 2, dies after being hit by vehicle at Cambridgeshire holiday park as woman, 42, arrested

Tropical Weather

Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane

The officer has been pictured after it was announced he died.

Hero police officer pictured as tributes pour in for ‘hugely respected’ sergeant who died saving man from train tracks

Breaking
Bowles has admitted attempted murder after he stabbed a woman he believed was at GCHQ

Man, 29, pleads guilty to attempted murder after stabbing woman at leisure centre because he believed she was GCHQ spy

Kyiv wreckage

Air attack kills two in Kyiv while Russia accuses Ukraine of drone assault

Imran Khan's legal team

Ex-PM Imran Khan will be imprisoned for two more weeks despite bail

Arnie has teamed up with Lidl to promote its DIY range

Aisle be back: Arnold Schwarzenegger joins forces with Lidl to promote DIY tool range

The Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee believes Rishi Sunak's car was bugged by China.

Top Tory hits out at 'dependence' on Chinese technology amid warnings Beijing could have tracked Sunak's car

The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death

Eight people were stabbed on the last day of this year's Notting Hill carnival, police said

Notting Hill Carnival stabbings at highest level in years as police say it has become 'unsustainable'

Hurricane Idalia is set to batter Florida

Florida braces for battering from 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia as thousands flee 'unprecedented' storm

The Met Office has issued its verdict on forecasts for an Indian Summer.

Met Office gives verdict on whether Brits will see September heatwave after 26C Indian Summer forecast

Anthony Albanese

Australians to vote on enshrining Indigenous Voice in parliament

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ali Bongo Ondimba

Gabon military says it is seizing power just days after presidential election

LBC can reveal a "luxury" student block in Huddersfield has been taken over by the Home Office to accommodate migrants, leaving more than 150 students scrambling to find somewhere else to live.

Students kicked blocked from 'luxury' accommodation as Home Office takes over block for migrants
Four military aircraft were damaged in Pskov, Russia has said

Russia hit by 'biggest drone strikes since Ukraine war began' as cargo planes damaged in airport attack
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word
Russia Ukraine War

Two killed in Kyiv as Russia accuse Ukraine of drone attacks in six regions

Stranded passengers wait in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam as air traffic chaos enters a third day

Tens of thousands of stranded Brits face 'two-week wait for flight home' as air traffic chaos enters third day
Tropical Weather

Idalia strengthens and is predicted to hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane

Sadiq Khan has expanded Ulez to cover all of London

Sadiq Khan ditches plans to make combustion-fired vehicles pay to enter London after Ulez backlash
Australia US Aircraft Crash

Bodies of three US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved

Phoenix Heat Concert Venues

Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert because of extreme heat plaguing region

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is unlikely to return to public duties despite recent apparent shows of support

Prince Andrew 'much-loved' but will not return to public royal duties despite recent shows of support
Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit