Airbnb Host Fined £100,000 And Evicted For Renting Out Council Flat

29 July 2019, 16:07

A council tenant sub-let his flat on Airbnb
A council tenant sub-let his flat on Airbnb. Picture: PA

A council tenant was taken to court and ordered to pay £100,974 in unlawful profits after it transpired that he had been sub-letting his council flat on Airbnb.

Council tenant Toby Harman, 37, created the fake identity "Lara" on Airbnb to rent out his council flat.

He had been advertising it as a "cosy studio apartment in Victoria" since 2013 and it had received more than 300 reviews.

Anti-fraud software found Mr Harman's first name in reviews and traced the listing back to him.

The council tenant's bank statements showed he had been receiving payments from Airbnb for a number of years.

Westminster Councillor Andrew Smith said: "Social housing is there to provide much-needed homes for our residents, not to generate illicit profits for dishonest tenants."

"We're also pressing government to introduce a national registration scheme to make it far easier for us to take action against anyone who breaks the rules on short-term letting," he added.

Airbnb was the platform used to sub-let the council flat
Airbnb was the platform used to sub-let the council flat. Picture: Getty

Airbnb confirmed that the listing had been removed from its website earlier this year.

A spokeswoman said: "Airbnb is the only platform that works with London to limit how often hosts can share their space."

"We support proposals from the mayor of London for a registration system to help local authorities regulate short-term lets and ensure rules are applied equally to hosts on all platforms in the capital."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

'Lock your doors': Canadian police hunt teenage triple murder suspects in York Landing

Fortnite world cup: Jaden Ashman's mum worried about how much he played

Five people dead in Wisconsin after two shootings nine miles apart

Brazil: Riot at Altamira jail leaves 52 dead - 16 decapitated

Notre-Dame fire: Group to sue over 'health risk' from fire's lead fumes

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?
Boris Johnson's Cabinet is actually Remain-heavy

Boris Johnson's Cabinet: How Did They Vote On Brexit And Theresa May's Deal?
Boris Johnson will have to write the "letters of last resort" on Wednesday

Boris Johnson's First PM Task Is To Decide What To Do If Britain Is Obliterated By A Nuclear Strike
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson's Inbox: The Five Key Things The New PM Will Need To Do