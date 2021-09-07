Airport bosses call for double vaxxed to be spared testing as huge queues continue

It has been reported huge queues have blighted travellers at several UK airports. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Airport bosses today called for the testing of returning double-jabbed travellers to be scrapped, as Covid test entry requirements wreaked havoc on arrival lounges across the country.

As we reported at the weekend chaos at the UK's main airports in recent days has left weary holidaymakers stranded in long queues for hours.

Those arriving from amber countries who have not been double-jabbed must pay for tests on days two and eight, as well as self-isolating for 10 days upon entry to the UK.

Images posted on social media revealed the 'horrific' queues to get through Heathrow Airport as people vented their frustration.

Hundreds of arrivals were squeezed into hallways and forced to queue for several hours with people reportedly collapsing in the queue while waiting.

Airport bosses have laid the blame on the Home Office and Border Force for the issues, saying they failed to provide enough immigration staff to carry out checks on passengers.

The situation became so bad that the Home Office admitted the huge queues at Heathrow - where a pregnant woman fainted on Friday night - were "unacceptable."

Gatwick reiterated a call for the UK government to “throw a lifeline to the aviation sector” by removing the requirement for those who are double-vaccinated to also provide negative Covid test results.

Now, the Mail Online reports that airport bosses want a relaxation of the Covid testing entry requirements to combat the queues.

In a statement, Gatwick Airport chiefs said they were calling on the government to 'throw a lifeline' to the UK aviation industry by removing the testing requirement for double jabbed travellers.

Quarantine should remain for those flying into the country from red list zones, they said.

It comes as a survey by the Office for National Statistics suggests that 23 per cent of amber arrivals in England in July avoided staying at home when they were supposed to.

And nine per cent did not take the PCR tests required in the days after they landed.