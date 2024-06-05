Passengers face summer holiday misery as some UK airports won't be able to scrap 100ml liquid rule until next year

Four airports have missed the deadline . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Four main UK airports will not be able to scrap the 100ml liquid rules until next year in the lastest blow for holidaymakers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

London Gatwick, London Stansted, East Midlands and Manchester Airport have admitted scanners will not be in place until 2025.

Passengers were told they would be allowed to travel with liquids in their bag that are more than 100ml due to the installation of new technology.

The new scanners were meant to be in place everywhere by June 1 this year.

The new technology will reduce waiting times for passengers. Picture: Getty

The new technology will reduce waiting times by allowing passengers to leave laptops and liquids in their carry-on baggage.

It comes after Birmingham and Bristol Airport both announced they would soon have the machines installed, joining a short line of airports to have the new technology set up.

The list also includes Teesside, Southend, Iverness, Stornoway and Aberdeen Airport.

Read more: Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage charged with assault and criminal damage

The new scanners were meant to be in place everywhere by June 1 this year. . Picture: Getty

Under new plans, all UK airports will be kitted out with 3D scanner technology which can produce more detailed images of the contents of passengers luggage.

The new technology will allow staff to better inspect the contents without passengers having to remove things from their bags.

Read more: Mystery as woman comes forward claiming to be girl who disappeared from in front of her own home in 1985