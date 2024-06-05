Mystery as woman comes forward claiming to be girl who disappeared from in front of her own home in 1985

5 June 2024, 19:32 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 19:34

Cherrie Mahan went missing in 1985
Cherrie Mahan went missing in 1985. Picture: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

By Kit Heren

A woman has come forward claiming to be a girl who disappeared from a bus stop in front of her house nearly 40 years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cherrie Mahan vanished aged 8 after she was dropped off by her school bus in front of her home in a small town in the US state of Pennsylvania in 1985.

She has not been seen since - but now an unidentified woman has claimed she is Cherrie on a Facebook group dedicated to the missing girl.

Police are investigating, but Cherrie's mother said she does not believe the woman is really her daughter.

"I truly believe she thought in her mind that she was Cherrie,” Janice McKinney told local newspaper the Butler Eagle.

Read more: 'Sadly missed and never forgotten': Family pay tribute to father and son who went missing on walk in Scottish Highlands

Read more: Body of missing British kayaker Bren Orton, 29, found after vanishing in Swiss lake

Cherrie Mahan
Cherrie Mahan. Picture: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

"It did not look anything like Cherrie at all.”

She said that she is the fourth person to come forward claiming to be Cherrie, but that claims usually come in around the February anniversary of her daughter's disappearance, and on her birthday in August.

“In February and August, I expect craziness," she said. This just hit me different,” she said.

"I didn’t even see it. Someone called me and told me about it."

Ms McKinney said that despite the passage of time, people exploiting her daughter's disappearance is still hurtful.

She said: "If you wanted your 15 minutes of fame, you’ve already blown it,” she said.

How Cherrie might look now
How Cherrie might look now. Picture: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

"People are mean, they are cruel, but this affects me really crazy. It’s gonna be 40 years since Cherrie’s been missing."

But Ms McKinney said that she feels her daughter is "OK", whether she is alive or not.

"If she was dead, she is in heaven with my parents and my brothers. If she was alive, someone was taking care of her. I don’t know why I feel that way."

Cherrie went missing on February 22, 1985, and was last seen getting off the bus at the bottom of the drive of her family home.

A blue Dodge van with a mural of a skier on a mountain was seen nearby, and police think it could have had some relevance to the case.

McKinney said: "I wish that we [every investigator on Cherrie’s case] could all get together and sit and talk.

"There’s something somebody missed somewhere, and somebody knows."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

U.S. Raises Air Security Alert To Red For The First Time

Passengers face summer holiday misery as some UK airports won't be able to scrap 100ml liquid rule until next year

Russia Putin

Putin warns Germany over use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike Russia

Exclusive
Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary

The fire broke out in Dalston Lane in east London

100 firefighters rush to huge blaze in block of flats in east London, as people urged to stay away

Vaughan Gething has lost a confidence vote

Welsh First Minister emotional as he loses confidence vote

Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, western official says

Ebay

EBay to drop American Express over ‘unacceptably high fees’

Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico posts speech online after shooting

Climate warning

UN secretary-general calls for ‘windfall’ tax on profits of fossil fuel companies

Ukrainian forces launch a rocket on a Russian position

Ukraine launches air strikes within Russia using US weapons

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Israel Palestinians

Nationalists march in Palestinian area of Jerusalem chanting ‘Death to Arabs’

Boeing Astronaut Launch

Boeing launches Nasa astronauts for the first time after years of delays

Lebanese soldiers

Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

Albania Italy Meloni

Italy’s prime minister visits Albania as plan to hold migrants nears start

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer has said the Prime Minister 'breached ministerial code' when he accused Labour of plotting to hike taxes by £2,000.

Rishi Sunak ‘breached ministerial code’ over Labour tax hike claim in leaders’ debate, Keir Starmer tells LBC
Jean Daniel Pession, 28, and Elisa Arlian, 26, fell in a "tragic mountain accident" in Italy, local media reported

World Cup skier and girlfriend found dead after falling 2,300ft from Italian mountain peak

An illustration depicting Tsub that explorers plan to use

Inside the new $20m submersible heading for the Titanic wreck - one year after Oceangate disaster
Mr Farage announced his plans to stand in the seat on Monday

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage charged with assault and criminal damage

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show as he prepares to go on trial over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show amid preparations for Rust shooting trial
German police found an email account linking Christian Brueckner to the Madeleine McCann case, a court has heard.

German police found ‘murder’ email account linking Christian Brueckner to Madeleine McCann disappearance
Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
PC Smith, who is trained in tactical pursuit & containment (TPAC), took the decision to make contact with the e-bike.

Moment officer rams phone thief off e-bike after 24 phones stolen in London in just one hour
Hunter Biden

Cross-examination of FBI agent continues in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

A march in Jerusalem

Tensions over Israeli nationalist march through Palestinian area of Jerusalem

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day
Sarah Ferguson has spoken for the first time about King Charles and Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on the ongoing feud between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge
King Charles spoke of being "eternally in debt" of those involved in the allied D-Day landings

READ IN FULL: King Charles' moving speech at 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit