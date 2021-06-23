Alan Turing £50 note enters circulation on codebreaker's birthday

23 June 2021, 09:20 | Updated: 23 June 2021, 10:52

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey showed off the new £50 note.
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey showed off the new £50 note. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The Alan Turing £50 banknote has now begun entering circulation, coinciding with the codebreaker's birthday.

The new polymer note will be available in banks and ATMs in coming weeks, joining the Sir Winston Churchill £5, the Jane Austen £10 and the JMW Turner £20.

Born on 23 June 1912, Mr Turing studied mathematics at King's College, University of Cambridge.

He was part of an Enigma research section working at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire and is considered by some as the father of computer science after playing a key role in breaking the Enigma code.

Breaking the code was said to have helped shorten the Second World War by at least two years.

Read more: Is my paper £50 note still valid?

Mr Turing still inspires scientists with his work today, having helped lay the foundations for modern-day PCs, laptops and smartphones.

His "Turing test" also examined the behaviour necessary for a machine to be considered intelligent, which was the foundation for artificial intelligence.

Speaking at Bletchley Park, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said: "Our banknotes celebrate some of our country's most important historical figures.

Read more: Bank of England upgrades UK growth forecast but holds interest rates

"That's why I am delighted that Alan Turing features on the new polymer £50 note.

"Having undertaken remarkable codebreaking work here at Bletchley Park during the Second World War, he went on to pioneer work on early computers, as well as making some groundbreaking discoveries in the field of developmental biology.

Snapchat released a lens to celebrate the new £50 note.
Snapchat released a lens to celebrate the new £50 note. Picture: PA

"He was also gay and was treated appallingly as a result. Placing him on this new banknote is a recognition of his contributions to our society, and a celebration of his remarkable life."

To celebrate the occasion, Snapchat have created an augmented reality (AR) lens that brings the banknote to life.

Read more: Sir Patrick Vallance given key roles as PM states 'science superpower' ambitions

The Bank of England's Chief Cashier, Sarah John, said: "The polymer £50 note is the most secure Bank of England banknote yet, and the features of the note make it very difficult to counterfeit.

"All of our polymer banknotes can be checked by looking for two key security features: a hologram which changes image; and see-through windows. So, if you can check one denomination of banknote, you can check them all.

"The new £50 notes, like the polymer £10 and £20 notes, contain a tactile feature to help vision impaired people identify the denomination."

The Bank of England also revealed that 30 September 2022 will be the last day people can use its paper £20 and £50 notes.

Read more: Ceiling-mounted Covid infection detector developed by British scientists

The £50 note has lost more than three-quarters of its buying power.
The £50 note has lost more than three-quarters of its buying power. Picture: PA

Despite the new note entering circulation, a finance expert said £50 notes lost £38 of their buying power over the past 40 years.

Sarah Coles, a personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, explained: "£50 isn't what it used to be.

"If you had a modern £50 note when it was first issued in March 1981, and kept it under the mattress ever since, it would have lost more than three-quarters of its buying power.

"However, if you'd put it to work (by investing it) it could have grown to around £2,300."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Museum director Taco Dibbits with Rembrandt’s Night Watch

Rembrandt’s huge Night Watch painting made bigger still

Anti-Brexit campaigners outside Parliament

Brexit timeline: The UK's rocky road out of the EU

Nick Ferrari speaks to John Whittingdale

Minister defends Euro 2020 VIP bubble while UK remains under Covid restrictions
Apple Daily

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily to close by Saturday
Dominic Raab and his Cambodian counterpart

Raab meets Cambodian officials for UK trade talks

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Belarus opposition leader says Lukashenko’s government ‘frightened’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The moment Michael Gove loses bet with Nick Ferrari over England v Scotland

The moment Michael Gove loses bet with Nick Ferrari over England v Scotland
The Tory peer was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory peer brands use of term 'white privilege' the 'left-wing version of apartheid'
The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch again

Shelagh's exchange with this caller left her chuckling

'I'm no communist, I'm an accountant': Caller's amusing exchange with Shelagh on social care
A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening

A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London