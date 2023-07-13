Brits abroad given booze warning as Europe heatwave sees temperatures soar to 49C

13 July 2023, 17:13

Temperatures are expected to hit as high as 49C in some European countries this summer
Temperatures are expected to hit as high as 49C in some European countries this summer. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits heading to Europe on holiday this summer are being warned to avoid alcohol as temperatures continue to rise across the continent this summer.

The Cerberus heatwave in Europe has been pushing temperatures up past 40C in Spain and Italy, but it could reach as high as 49C in some parts of the continent.

Due to rising temperatures in Spain, health officials have issued a warning to tourists visiting the country, and in particular, to avoid alcohol.

Cristina Linares, co-director of the Carlos III Institute of Health in Madrid, said: People who are not used to living in hot countries should also be warned against heavy drinking of alcohol during heatwaves."

Temperatures could hit 49C in Europe this summer
Temperatures could hit 49C in Europe this summer. Picture: Getty

The Cerberus heatwave has already caused several deaths in Europe, including three in Italy, where there are eight weather warnings in place.

Meanwhile, the Spanish village of Loja near Granada hit 45C on Monday while Greece is forecast to soon reach 44C.

Greek officials have taken precautionary measures, introducing restrictions on the working hours of horses and donkeys and blocking people from accessing nature reserves.

But forecasters are already warning that the scorching weather will only get worse next week.

Read More: Brits face holiday hell as Europe's Cerberus heatwave kills three and temperatures soar above 45C

Read More: El Niño returns: Rare weather event behind scorching temperatures set to hit UK

Booze warnings are in place for tourists heading to Spain
Booze warnings are in place for tourists heading to Spain. Picture: Getty
Several people have been killed by this summer's heatwave in Italy
Several people have been killed by this summer's heatwave in Italy. Picture: Getty

A British tourist also collapsed in front of the Colosseum earlier in the week, before being passed bottles of water by passersby.

Extreme heat alerts have been issued across 10 cities due to the risks for vulnerable people.

The jump in temperatures has been triggered by a rare weather event called El Niño, which occurs between every two to seven years as the Pacific Ocean warms up and charges parts of the atmosphere.

