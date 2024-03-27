Aldi to open 35 new stores this year in huge expansion - first locations revealed

Aldi is looking to open dozens of new stores as part of an expansion (PIC Aldi on Wirral). Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Aldi is set to open dozens of new stores across the UK this year as part of a massive expansion.

The discount supermarket giant - which opened its 1,000th store last year - will be opening new stores in Preston and Derby very soon with Castle Gresley, Bardon, High Wycombe and Bristol also due to get a new Aldi in the next few months.

Exact dates for the openings have not yet been confirmed.

The openings form part of Aldi’s long-term target of having 1,500 stores in the UK.

Aldi in Chertsey, Surrey. Picture: Alamy

To reach this target the supermarket chain is investing £550million in expanding its store portfolio this year. Aldi says each new store opening will create around 40 new jobs.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: "After attracting more new customers than any other supermarket in the last 12 months, we are more determined than ever to expand our presence across the country.

"We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, and shoppers know they’ll always get more for their money when shopping at Aldi."

Full list of new Aldi stores confirmed so far

Portway, Preston

Meteor Retail Park, Derby

Castle Gresley, Derbyshire

Swinfen Vale, Bardon

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Stoke Gifford, Bristol

Aldi is also increasing staff pay in the coming months.From June 1, store assistants will receive a starting pay of £12.40 per hour, and those based within the M25 will receive £13.65 per hour.

Aldi has also revealed 13 locations in London where it would like to open new stores. These include Bromley, Walthamstow, Notting Hill and Barnet.

To open new stores, the supermarket needs appropriate locations, these need to be big enough for its standard 20,000 sq ft stores, which need around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road with good visibility and access.

In addition, the supermarket says it is also on the lookout for sites to accommodate its Aldi Local store format, which are around 5,000 sq ft in size.