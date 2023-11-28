Sir Alex Ferguson moves into new £1.2m Cheshire home to be close to son after wife Cathy dies

Sir Alex has left the £3.5m home he shared with late wife Cathy. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Sir Alex Ferguson has bought a new £1.2m home close to his son Darren following the death of his wife.

He is moving to Goostrey, in Cheshire, after leaving his home near Wilmslow that he shared with Cathy until she died in October.

That will bring him closer to his football manager son Darren.

Sir Alex and Cathy spent 20 years together at their five bedroom mansion that went on the market for £3.5m.

Photos gave an insight into the couple's life, with pictures and mementoes of the football great's experiences visible around the home.

The 7,000sf property featured a tartan carpet in the colours of the "Ferguson clan" and was based on one of "Cheshire's most desirable roads", according to estate agents.

The home is "deceptively spacious," according to the property listing, and includes a reception area outfitted with a wrap-around staircase and grand chandelier. It is being offered without a chain.

Ferguson is relocating to Goostrey. Picture: Google Maps

The kitchen offers a granite work surface, a walk-in pantry and cupboard, breakfast bar-style seating and double glazed patio doors leading out to the garden, according to the listing.

The property's living room is fitted with a "flame coal effect gas fire", double glazed patio doors and a large speaker system.

The garden is well kept and boasts a stunning stone flagged patio.

Cathy died aged 84, leaving behind 81-year-old Sir Alex, who described her as his "bedrock".

The former Manchester United manager joked earlier this month that she "would've gone mad" after he spent £650,000 on two horses before winning the Bahrain International Trophy.

They were married for 57 years and had three sons.