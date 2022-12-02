Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy and can’t afford to pay the $1.3billion to Sandy Hook victims

2 December 2022, 15:53 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 16:19

Alex Jones Speaks To The Media Outside The Sandy Hook Trial In Waterbury, Connecticut
Alex Jones Speaks To The Media Outside The Sandy Hook Trial In Waterbury, Connecticut. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy claiming he’s worth less than $10million and cannot afford to pay the $1.3billion a court ordered him to pay to Sandy Hook victims.

Jones was sued for making up a theory that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre where 27 students were killed was a hoax.

The Infowars podcast host claimed that the shooting was ‘as phony as a three dollar bill’ and that the grieving parents of the murdered children on the news networks were paid ‘crisis actors’.

He was taken to court and lost a defamation trial in Connecticut in October.

Jones filed a Chapter 11 in the state of Texas on November 30, just months after he was ordered to pay $965million in compensation and an additional $473million in damages.

According to the Daily Mail he listed his assets being worth between $1million and $10million and his debts somewhere between $1billion and $10billion.

Jones previously laughed off the court judgement against him and said he’d never pay the fines.

The trial judge froze Jones' assets after imposing the fine.

The bankruptcy was filed on Wednesday but in yesterday's podcast it wasn't mentioned.

Instead he was speaking to disgraced rapper Kayne West who spoke for nearly three hours.

West has now been banned from Twitter after posting a swastika inside a Star of David as his 'campaign symbol'.

