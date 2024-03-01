Alexei Navalny’s body arrives at Moscow church for funeral amid police ring of steel with snipers on roofs

1 March 2024, 11:18 | Updated: 1 March 2024, 11:28

The coffin containing the body of Alexei Navalny has been carried into church as his funeral begins.
The coffin containing the body of Alexei Navalny has been carried into church as his funeral begins. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Alexei Navalny's body arrived at a Moscow church today as a crowd cheered his name amid a heightened police presence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pallbearers carried the coffin of the Russian opposition leader into the church as his supporters cried ‘Navalny’.

Alexei Navalny, the arch enemy of Vladimir Putin, died in prison last month with question marks still lingering over how he died.

Snipers were positioned on Moscow rooftops and riot police deployed near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, in Moscow’s Maryino district amid fears of protests.

Read more: Putin planning to 'destabilise' Europe by 'using private armies to send migrants to the continent'

Read more: Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner set to face key witness in court during sex assault trial

Pallbearers carried the coffin of the Russian opposition leader into the church
Pallbearers carried the coffin of the Russian opposition leader into the church. Picture: Alamy

Mourners had gathered at the church hours before the coffin’s arrival, facing the risk of arrest amid a tight security operation.

He will be buried late rat the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 2.5km (1.5 miles) away on the other side of the Moskva River.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron posted online this morning:"Putin tried to silence Alexei Navalny. But the world was watching.

"On the day of his funeral, we remember his spirit of defiance in the face of brutality from the Russian regime, and his courage in standing up to corruption. We must continue to hold Russia to account."

It follows a battle with authorities over the release of his body after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony.

His supporters say several churches in Moscow refused to hold the service before Navalny's team got permission from one in the capital's Maryino district, where he once lived before his 2020 poisoning, treatment in Germany and subsequent arrest on his return to Russia.

Riot police and snipers were deployed amid fears of protests
Riot police and snipers were deployed amid fears of protests. Picture: Alamy

The Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, which agreed to hold the service, did not mention it on its social media page.

Authorities lined the road from from a nearby subway station to the church with crowd-control barriers, and riot police deployed in big numbers early Friday.

Burial was to follow in the nearby Borisovskoye Cemetery, where police also showed up in force.

Thousands of mourners turned up to witness the funeral
Thousands of mourners turned up to witness the funeral. Picture: Alamy

Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, spent eight days trying to get authorities to release the body following his February 16 death at Penal Colony No 3 in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometres (1,200 miles) north-east of Moscow.

Authorities originally said they could not turn over the body because they needed to conduct post-mortem tests. Ms Navalnaya, 69, made a video appeal to President Vladimir Putin to release the body so she could bury her son with dignity.

Once it was released, at least one funeral director said he had been "forbidden" to work with Navalny's supporters, the spokeswoman for Navalny's team, Kira Yarmysh, said on social media. They also were unable to find a hearse for the funeral.

There was a heightened police presence and a comms blackout during the ceremony
There was a heightened police presence and a comms blackout during the ceremony. Picture: Alamy

"Unknown people are calling up people and threatening them not to take Alexei's body anywhere," Ms Yarmysh said on Thursday.

Russian authorities still have not announced the cause of death for Navalny, 47, who crusaded against official corruption and organised large protests as Mr Putin's fiercest political foe. Many Western leaders blamed the death on the Russian leader, which the Kremlin angrily rejected.

It was not immediately clear who among Navalny's family or allies would attend the funeral, with many of his associates in exile abroad due to fear of prosecution in Russia.

Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his regional offices were designated as "extremist organisations" by the Russian government in 2021.

The politician's team said the funeral would be streamed live on Navalny's YouTube channel.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, accused Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin of trying to block a public funeral.

"We don't want any special treatment - just to give people the opportunity to say farewell to Alexei in a normal way," Yulia Navalnaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In a speech to European politicians on Wednesday in Strasbourg, France, she also expressed fears that police might interfere with the gathering or would "arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband".

Moscow authorities refused permission for a separate memorial event for Navalny and late opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on Friday, citing Covid-19 restrictions, politician Yekaterina Duntsova said on Thursday. Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister, was shot to death as he walked on a bridge adjacent to the Kremlin on the night of February 27, 2015.

Ms Yarmysh also urged Navalny's supporters around the world to lay flowers in his honour on Friday.

"Everyone who knew Alexei says what a cheerful, courageous and honest person he was," Ms Yarmysh said on Thursday.

"But the greater truth is that even if you never met Alexei, you knew what he was like, too. You shared his investigations, you went to rallies with him, you read his posts from prison. His example showed many people what to do when even when things were scary and difficult."

Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that his funeral had initially been planned for Thursday - the day of Mr Putin's annual state-of-the-nation address - but no venue agreed to hold it then.

In an interview with the independent Russian news site Meduza, Mr Zhdanov said authorities had pressured Navalny's relatives to "have a quiet family funeral".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Classified Documents

Judge in Trump’s classified documents case expected to set trial date

Russia Navalny Funeral

Hundreds gather in Moscow for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s funeral

Sir Keir Starmer hit out at George Galloway after Labour lost the Rochdale by-election

‘Galloway only won because Labour didn’t stand’: Keir Starmer vows to fight back in Rochdale at general election

Marcus Osborne (left), Katie Higton (top right), Steven Harnett (bottom right)

Man, 35, who murdered ex-partner and boyfriend days after being released given whole life order

Finland President Inauguration

Joining Nato was ‘final step’ into Western community, new Finnish president says

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London

India’s richest man brings Rihanna and 1,200 guests to party for his son

Two hundred Euro banknotes before the European flag

European inflation eases to 2.6% as energy prices fall

George Galloway's Rochdale victory might be a minor historical detail, yet the Israel/Gaza conflict could continue to impact Labour's electoral performance.

George Galloway's Rochdale victory might be a minor historical detail, but the Israel/Gaza conflict could still hurt Labour
Anne Whitfield has died aged 85

White Christmas star Anne Whitfield dies aged 85

Snow could hit later this week

Met Office reveals exact date snow to hit this month in late winter blast

The man rushed down the street in West London on fire before bystanders managed to extinguish the flames

Man rushes down London street with jumper on fire before shocked onlookers rush to his aid

It comes after Bradley Cooper revealed he wasn't sure if he loved his daughter when she was young

Bradley Cooper reveals he used to 'shower with his dad' and is 'fine being naked around the house'

Germany Shootings

Soldier surrenders after four people killed in shootings in Germany

Knole Academy is under fire for allowing fake eyelashes under its uniform rules

School sparks row by making false eyelashes 'part of its uniform'

Emergency Landing Karol G

Private plane carrying Grammy winner Karol G makes emergency landing in LA

Exclusive
Rape survivor Ellie Wilson, 26, from Edinburgh, whose attacker was jailed for five years, had to crowdfund £3,000 to access the transcripts

'If Scotland can do it, why can't we?': Rape survivors accuse Govt of ignoring pleas to scrap court transcript bills

Latest News

See more Latest News

The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is set to face a key witness in court

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner set to face key witness in court during sex assault trial
Iran Election

Question marks over turnout as Iran heads to the polls

Haiti Violence

Gunfire paralyses Haiti’s capital as gang leader threatens police chief

Israel Palestinians

Condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza grows after dozens die waiting for aid

Passengers using contactless and Oyster cards for travel on Fridays will be charged off-peak fares from March 8

London commuters given boost with 'off peak Friday' trial starting next Friday

Canada Obit Mulroney

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney dies aged 84

Scandinavian Airlines medevac plane

Medical evacuation plane lands on island where Norwegian King is in hospital

Vladimir Putin is planning to use 'private migrants' to move migrants across Europe, it's been claimed

Putin planning to 'destabilise' Europe by 'using private armies to send migrants to the continent'
George Galloway has been speaking to LBC after his Rochdale by-election victory

'This is for Gaza': George Galloway's warning shot to Keir Starmer and Labour after winning Rochdale by-election
Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Assistant director says armourer handed gun to Alec Baldwin before fatal shot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kensington Palace issued a statement addressing well-wishers' concerns.

Kensington Palace issues fresh statement on Kate’s health following concerns amid speculation
Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Holocaust survivor tells William she misses Kate 'so much', as prince handed flowers for his wife on synagogue trip
Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Prince William returns to work as he shares emotional message from him and Kate on rise in anti-Semitism

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit