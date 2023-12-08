Woman, 23, cried ‘just shoot me in the head’ during arrest after ‘killing boyfriend with car’ in party row, court hears

Alice Wood told officers to 'just shoot her' during her arrest, a court has heard. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman accused of murdering her boyfriend following a party row told police to just ‘shoot me in the head’ after she was arrested, a court has heard.

Alice Wood, 23, ran over her boyfriend Ryan Watson, 24, after driving home from a party on May 6 2022, Chester Crown Court heard.

A row reportedly broke out between the pair after Mr Watson “clicked” with another woman, Tiffany Ferriday, at the party.

It was said they had been attending the 60th birthday party of a charity user, which Mr Watson was a support worker for.

PC Alistair Robinson told the court he was called to Sandbach Road at 11:40pm on May 6 and could see Wood’s vehicle with the body of a man underneath when he arrived.

He had been told a woman connected to the incident was at a nearby address and found Wood “sobbing” on the sofa in her house.

“I could smell alcohol. She appeared drunk,” he told court.

She was arrested on suspicion of murder by another officer and breathalysed on suspicion of drink driving.

Ryan Watson was killed on May 6. Picture: Facebook

Alice Wood denies murder. Picture: Alamy

Mr Robinson said he explained to Wood while transporting her to the police station her what would happen when they arrived, to which she replied: “That’s fine, I deserve it”.

The other officer reassured Wood that everyone would look after her, to which she said: “I don’t deserve it”.

Another breathalyser test was carried out when they arrived at the station.

Mr Robinson also told the court: “On a couple of occasions she said words to the effect of 'you should just shoot me in the head' whilst she was crying.”

Bodycam footage taken of Wood’s arrest showed the 23-year-old confirm Mr Robinson’s name, date of birth, address and that he was her fiance.

Wood sobbed in the dock during the pathology evidence, as Forensic Pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall told the court he thought the 24-year-old’s cause of death was traumatic asphyxia and his injuries were consistent with being dragged along the road underneath the vehicle.

The prosecution have argued that Wood “lost her temper” during the incident, killing him with her Ford Fiest, driving 158 metres with him underneath the vehicle.

Tiffany Ferridaysaid that she and Mr Watson had 'clicked' at the party. Picture: Alamy

Witness Tiffany Ferriday said that she had been at the 60th party with her mother, and told the court that Mr Watson was “very happy” and “bubbly”.

"Ryan was the light of the table. He was dancing with us all, he was involving everyone. Alice didn't really seem to get involved,” she said.

She confirmed to the court that she and Mr Watson had “clicked”, adding that Wood was “pretty much left out” of the conversation.

A neighbour of the couple, Elaine Abbott, also said in a statement that was read to the court: "I heard Ryan shout something like 'oh God, not this again'. I then heard footsteps walking away."

Wood denies murder. The trial has been adjourned until next Thursday.