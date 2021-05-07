All-English Champions League final thrown into chaos as Turkey added to travel red list

By Asher McShane

The all-English Champions League final has been thrown into huge doubt after Turkey was placed on the British Government's coronavirus travel 'red list'.

UK citizens returning from 'red list' countries are required to quarantine at a Government-approved hotel for 10 days.

The Government announced Turkey had joined the list of high-risk countries at a briefing on Friday evening.

Manchester City and Chelsea booked their places in the final on May 29 after overcoming Paris St Germain and Real Madrid respectively earlier this week.

Fans are urging the final to now take place in England, with Turkey in lockdown.

Talks are reportedly under way between the Government, Football Association and Uefa about moving the match to England

However, UEFA had insisted it had no plans to change the venue, stating: "The UEFA Champions League final will take place in Istanbul on May 29 with a limited number of spectators and we are assured the temporary lockdown which is in force until May 17 should not have any impact on the match.

"UEFA continues to work closely with the Turkish Football Federation and the local and national authorities to stage the match safely."

Speaking at a press conference, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps advised fans not to travel to the country: "I'm afraid we are having to put Turkey on the red list. This will have a number of ramifications. First of all, it does mean with the regards to the Champions League, fans should not travel to Turkey.

"The FA are in discussions with UEFA on this. We are very open to hosting the final but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA.

"Of course the UK has already got a successful track record of football matches with spectators, so we are well placed to do it.

"We are very open to it but it is in the end a decision for UEFA to make, but given there are two English clubs in that final, we look forward to what they have to say."