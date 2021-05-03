All foreign holidays 'should be discouraged' due to variant concerns, MPs insist

3 May 2021, 00:01

MPs have express concerns over foreign holidays
MPs have express concerns over foreign holidays. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

MPs are urging the Government to "discourage all international leisure travel" to protect the UK from Covid-19 variants.

The ban on foreign holidays is expected to be lifted for people in England from May 17, but the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) insisted restrictions should remain.

It claimed the importation of new variants could "lead to further lockdowns, and inevitably, further loss of life".

READ MORE: Foreign travel 'traffic light' countries list to be revealed in early May

READ MORE: UK rushes to send 1,000 more ventilators to India as Covid surge kills thousands daily

The cross-party group described airport arrival halls as "a breeding ground for infection".

It recommended passengers returning from green, amber and red countries under the new risk-based traffic light system do not mix.

Passengers' documents should be checked before they enter arrival halls, where possible, so those being transported to quarantine facilities are moved "rapidly", the group added.

The APPG also called for "adequate financial support" to be provided to travel firms, and for a reversal in the reduction of funding for international research projects assisting the fight against the virus.

Lucy Moreton of the Immigration Services Union, which represents border immigration and customs staff, told a hearing held by the group last month that around 100 people are trying to enter the UK each day with "fake" certificates showing recent negative coronavirus tests.

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran, who chairs the APPG, said: "It is staggering that the Government is even contemplating encouraging overseas holidays when airports are already struggling to keep the virus and new variants at bay.

"Urgent measures are needed to better detect fake Covid test certificates, reduce overcrowding in arrival halls and separate out those arriving from red and amber list countries.

"The country's biosecurity cannot rely on border staff spotting a spelling error."

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, claimed the "best financial support the Government can now offer the travel sector is to open up overseas travel as planned from the 17th May".

He went on: "Not only can this be done safely with widespread testing, but it would also unlock much-needed revenues from business and leisure travellers keen to see family they haven't seen for a year.

"Better digital technology would certainly enable more seamless travel through our borders and I'd urge the Government to invest in this more quickly so as to avoid airport queues in future."

A Government spokesperson said: "We introduced robust border controls to stop coronavirus variants in their tracks and every essential check we've introduced for arrivals has strengthened our defences against new mutations.

"As the UK unlocks domestically and with many British families spread far and wide, we understand that people may need to travel abroad for all sorts of reasons.

"But we can only permit it if it is done safely, which is why the Global Travel Taskforce has produced the Traffic Light system allowing us to manage the risk from imported cases by varying restrictions depending on the risk of travel from a specific location."

Latest News

See more Latest News

People in England, Scotland and Wales will head to the polls on Thursday

Local elections 2021: Key times to watch as ‘Super Thursday’ looms
Voters across Great Britain will go to the polls on May 6

Local elections 2021: Guide to ‘Super Thursday’ as UK heads to the polls
Funerals are currently limited to 30 people in England

Limit on number of mourners at funerals to be lifted in England
Portugal Breathtaking Bridge

High anxiety: New Portuguese bridge not for the faint-hearted
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

US denies Iranian claims of multibillion deal to free western prisoners
The pilot music festival has been hailed as a milestone in getting live events running again

Thousands flock to pilot music festival in Liverpool after negative Covid tests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad

Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad
Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists
Trans caller reveals impact of banning trans women from female sport

Trans caller reveals impact of banning trans women from female sport
'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists

'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists
VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response
Social media boycott: Companies must cover cost of ending online abuse

Social media boycott: Companies must cover cost of ending online abuse

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London