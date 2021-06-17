All women aged 18 to 50 should stop drinking, WHO says

The World Health Organisation has said all women of childbearing age should stop drinking. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

All women of childbearing age should stop drinking regardless of whether they are planning to have a family, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

In its draft global alcohol action plan 2022-2030, the global health body controversially suggests that countries should do more to promote the "prevention of drinking" between women aged 18 to 50 and raise awareness.

It reads: "Appropriate attention should be given to the prevention of the initiation of drinking among children and adolescents, prevention of drinking among pregnant women and women of childbearing age."

The guidance, which fails to account for women who cannot have or do not want children, has been slammed by leading industry bodies for its "sexist and paternalistic" approach.

The WHO proposals suggest the introduction of a "world non-alcohol day or week" to encourage people to give up or reduce the amount they drink.

The World Health Organisation has been criticised for a "sexist and paternalistic" approach to its guidance. Picture: PA Images

Mums-to-be in the UK are currently already advised to abstain altogether from drinking to keep risks to stop risks to the baby's development.

The Portman Group, an industry trade body and regulator of alcohol marketing, said it was "extremely concerned" by the proposals.

CEO Matt Lambert said: "As well as being sexist and paternalistic, and potentially restricting the freedoms of most women, it goes well beyond their remit and is not rooted in science.'

The NHS website says researching into how much - if any - alcohol is completely safe for pregnant women to drink and that research is still ongoing.

Dr Richard Piper, Chief Executive of Alcohol Change UK, said: "Drinking alcohol in the early stages of pregnancy, even before many people realise they are pregnant, can be very damaging for a foetus.

"It's important that people understand these risks - but also vital that we balance this against each adult's right to make informed decisions about what we do with our bodies, no matter our age or sex."