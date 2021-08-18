'White supremacist' in court over alleged racist and anti-Semitic podcasts

18 August 2021, 23:02

The case was put before Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court in Pembrokeshire
The case was put before Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man will face trial for allegedly creating a website named "Radio Aryan" to distribute racist and anti-Semitic podcasts.

James Allchurch, 49, has been accused of using the site to regularly upload proscribed content, such as posts about black and white people in the UK being in a state of race war.

It is also claimed the defendant posted material including racist tropes about Jewish people.

He appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court in Pembrokeshire dressed in a white hazmat suit, visor, face mask and sunglasses.

Allchurch, of no fixed address but originally from the county, asked to be referred to as "Sven Longshanks".

The alleged white supremacist denied 15 counts of distributing a sound recording stirring up racial hatred under section 21.1 of the Public Order Act 1986 on or before November 2019.

Radio Aryan had been operating from 2015, the court heard, and 12 of the charges relate to material allegedly offensive to people from black or ethnic minority communities.

The remaining three relate to podcasts said to be anti-Semitic.

When asked by deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram why he wanted to change his name, Allchurch said: "This is my life's work that is on trial and that's the name that my work is published under."

Representing Allchurch, Kevin Smallcombe said the issues in the case would be "academic research, freedom of speech and journalism".

The case has been sent to Swansea Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will be heard on 15 September.

Allchurch was granted unconditional bail until that date.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden

Joe Biden vows to keep troops in Afghanistan until all Americans evacuated
Afghanistan

Afghan president says he fled Kabul to prevent bloodshed

Pentagon US Afghanistan

US military unable to take civilians to Kabul airport – Defence Secretary
Baroness Manningham-Buller warned the West could face more terror attacks now the Taliban are in power

West will face more terror attacks after Taliban victory, ex-MI5 boss warns
Music Garth Brooks

Country star Garth Brooks ends stadium tour due to rising Covid cases
Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Wednesday afternoon

Young boy dies after falling from hotel window in Sheffield

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The former Royal Marine was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-Marine in Kabul's powerful message to Boris Johnson and MPs on Afghanistan
Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being celebrated by jihadists worldwide "as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11", Charles Lister has told LBC.

Afghanistan crisis: 'Jihadists are celebrating this as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London