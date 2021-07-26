Almost 600 migrants intercepted crossing Channel over weekend

26 July 2021, 06:29

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a border force boat following a small boat incident in the Channel.
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a border force boat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nearly 600 migrants have been intercepted trying to cross the English Channel over the weekend.

A total of 378 migrants were detained by the UK authorities in 12 incidents on Sunday with 178 others being stopped from reaching the UK by the French in five further incidents, according to the Home Office

Earlier this week, the number of people who had crossed to the UK so far this year up to Tuesday had reached 8,452 which exceeded the figure for the whole of 2020 when 8,417 people had made the trip.

It comes after at least 430 migrants crossed in a single day last week - a new record.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has pledged to make Channel crossings "unviable".

New legislation being considered by MPs would make it a crime to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission.

Border Force vessels and French warships were active in the Dover Strait on Wednesday, with dozens of people brought into the port.

And a further 37 people were intercepted on Friday by the UK authorities with another 67 stopped by the French.

The number of people who have attempted to cross the Channel on Sunday has not yet been confirmed by the Home Office.

A spokesman said: "Border Force is currently dealing with ongoing small boat incidents off the Kent coast.

"Further details will be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved."

On Tuesday, Priti Patel announced an agreement to more than double the number of police patrolling French beaches, with the Government to give France £54 million.

And in a statement released on Sunday, the Home Secretary said: "The British public should be in no doubt of our unwavering determination to stop these dangerous crossings from safe EU countries and take down the evil criminal gangs behind them.

"We are utilising all aspects of Government to tackle this issue and our significant actions are having an impact.

"French authorities have already prevented over 7,500 migrants entering the UK this year, nearly treble the number for the same period in 2020, and earlier this week we signed a strengthened agreement to increase police patrols on French beaches, improve surveillance technology and enhance intelligence sharing.

"Since the start of 2020, we have secured more than 65 small boat-related prosecutions, totalling over 53 years in jail.

"This is the result of extensive work by law enforcement and intelligence partners.

"This week, we also saw the landmark Nationality and Borders Bill proceed through Parliament, which will reform the system to make people think again before attempting to enter this country illegally and break the business model of people smugglers."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A protester in Tunis

Tunisian president sacks prime minister following protests

Ryanair lost over £200 million in the first three months of 2021 alone.

Ryanair suffers £234m loss in three months as Covid-19 'wreaks havoc'
Dr Anthony Fauci

Fauci says US going in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

Wendy Sherman

China blames US for ‘stalemate’ in relations as talks begin

The alleged militant

New Zealand to accept alleged IS militant and her children

Sir Keir Starmer pictured with Angela Rayner earlier this year

Labour to launch 'new deal for working people' in bid to win back traditional voters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Heathrow boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

UK at disadvantage compared to EU countries due to Covid travel rules
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Sajid Javid's 'cower' tweet 'perfectly sensible' Camilla Tominey insists

Sajid Javid's 'cower' tweet 'perfectly sensible,' Camilla Tominey insists
Maajid Nawaz denounces conspiracy extremists for 'hijacking' London rally

Maajid Nawaz denounces conspiracy extremists for 'hijacking' London rally
Migrants entering UK carry diseases and must be stopped, caller fumes

Migrants entering UK carry diseases and must be stopped, caller fumes
'He's a liar!': David Lammy's brutal attack on Boris Johnson's time as PM

'He's a liar!': David Lammy's brutal attack on Boris Johnson's time as PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London