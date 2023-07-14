Horrifying moment 100ft Alton Towers rollercoaster breaks down leaving thrill-seekers stuck vertically mid-air

14 July 2023, 16:19 | Updated: 14 July 2023, 16:56

Riders got stuck on the rollercoaster mid-air vertically.
Riders got stuck on the rollercoaster mid-air vertically. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment Alton Towers passengers were left dangling mid-air on the theme park attraction after the ride appeared to break down.

Footage shared online showed thrill-seekers on the popular ride being slowly lowered down its vertical slope after what seemed to be a ride error.

Passengers on the ride were shown being gradually let down in the video, as park staff worked to get those on the ride back to safety.

The Smiler ride, based in the Staffordshire theme park, already has a disturbing history after an accident in 2015.

Four people involved in the 2015 accident were seriously injured, including one woman who had to have her leg amputated.

A video was shared on Thursday of the ride’s breakdown, with one person captioning it: “Not the smiler at Alton Towers breaking down whilst they’re vertical mid-air.”

The ride was launched in 2013 as the world’s first 14 loop rollercoaster, which reaches speed of up to 85km/hr.

Responding to the footage online, one commenter said: “We were the one right before, oh my days.”

Another added: “Regardless of design there were young school kids on there who were terrified! Rides shouldn't just Stop! It has to be unsafe for a safety feature to kick in!”

Read more: Moment Oppenheimer's star-studded cast walk out or premiere on strike as acting unions bring the industry to a halt

Read more: English woman who suddenly woke up with a Welsh accent appeals for medical help

Terrifying moment The Smiler in Alton Towers freezes in place

But other commenters were quick to point out that despite the seemingly nightmarish view, it was actually a sign of the ride’s safety features working.

One said: “People need to realise this is perfectly safe and will not cause any harm to the people on the ride.”

“The train going backwards down the lift hill in video 1 is a design feature to allow the ride to return to the bottom of the lift hill for easier evacuation. Yeah it looks scary, and it will be odd to be on it, but that’s the ride working as designed, no one is at risk of harm,” another added.

The ride has experienced other malfunctions since 2015, including in 2019 when riders were left hanging in the air for 20 minutes, just four years after the ride’s serious incident.

Thursday's breakdown comes after passengers across the park were forced to abandon rides mid-climb last month due to adverse weather conditions.

Footage showed individuals being made to leave the rollercoaster by climbing its emergency steps amid the dangerous weather conditions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Long Island Serial Killings

Architect held over Lost Girls serial killings on Long Island

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass reveals terrifying moment she had her drink spiked at height of Hear’Say fame aged 20

Shein RICO

Fast fashion retailer Shein faces lawsuit over ‘aggressive copyright violations’

France Bastille Day

France celebrates Bastille Day with extra police to prevent new unrest

De Niro Grandson Death Arrest

Woman ‘arrested on drug charges linked to De Niro grandson’s death’

Furious mum blasts Just Stop Oil protesters blocking a road as her family fear missing a flight to go on holiday.

'Get a life and get a job': Mum hit by family tragedy slams Just Stop Oil protesters blocking her from reaching airport

Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

Suspect held over Lost Girls serial killings on Long Island

Serbia Kosovo

Serbia halts arms exports after US sanctioned country’s spy chief

Breaking
Benjamin Mendy outside Chester Crown Court (l) and playing for Manchester City (r)

Ex-Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy weeps as he is cleared of rape after retrial

Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children enjoy a day out at an RAF air show

Royal squadron report for duty! William, Kate and their three children enjoy day out at RAF air show

Unite union has announced eight strike days at Gatwick airport over the summer holidays.

Gatwick airport set for 'inevitable' summer holiday chaos as staff announce eight days of strikes

Police are clamping down on catcallers

Anti-catcalling cops who fine men harassing women in the street £100 'will be deployed across London'

Greece Heat Wave

Acropolis closed to tourists temporarily as heatwave grips Greece

Rocket Explosion

Japanese space agency rocket explodes during testing

Mother's heartbreaking tears for Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber at his funeral

'One day the dawn will break for us': Mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber sobs during funeral address

Sadiq Khan is considering a new pay-per-mile scheme for the capital.

‘He’ll shut London down’: MPs slam Sadiq Khan as he draws up plans for pay-per-mile scheme on the capital's roads

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kevin Spacey is being cross-examined during his sex assault trial at Southwark Crown court

Kevin Spacey slams sexual assault allegation as ‘absolute b*****ks’ in fiery court clash

India Lunar Mission

India launches spacecraft on mission to the moon

Scott Mitchell with Barbara Windsor (l) and Tanya Franks (r)

'Life feels really good right now': Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders actress
Vladimir Putin

Putin ‘offered Wagner mercenaries the option to keep operating as a single unit’

The Oppenheimer cast walked out of the film's Leicester Square Premiere

Moment Oppenheimer's star-studded cast walk out or premiere on strike as acting unions bring the industry to a halt
Brits have resorted to pulling their teeth out with their bare hands as they struggle to get dental help

Desperate patients rip out teeth with bare hands and resort to glueing replacements in NHS dentist crisis
Junior doctors are returning to the picket line today - as the government urges them to accept a six per cent pay offer

Back on the picket line: Junior doctors’ strike enters second day after union rejects 6% ‘final offer’
Dr Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa with 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan at Hadassah Medical Center after they reattached his head

Doctors re-attach boy’s head after he was ‘internally decapitated’ while riding his bike

Vladimir Putin

Putin says Wagner mercenary group ‘doesn’t exist’ as it has no legal basis

Ms Coles woke up with a totally new accent

English woman who suddenly woke up with a Welsh accent appeals for medical help

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths
Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six
The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit