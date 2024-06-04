Amanda Abbington breaks silence over 'nasty' Giovanni Pernice as she launches fresh attack on former Strictly partner

4 June 2024, 08:28

Amanda Abbington has branded her former dance partner "nasty".
Amanda Abbington has branded her former dance partner "nasty". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Amanda Abbington has broken her silence over an ongoing row with her ex-Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Strictly pro has been accused of "threatening and abusive" behaviour during training on the show - which he has strongly denied.

He allegedly adopted "militant" training methods, leading to Abbington quitting the competition in October.

It was previously claimed that Pernice's team requested their sessions be recorded due to him being concerned about Abbington's behaviour.

But the actress has hit back saying she had been the one to ask for them to be recorded.

Read more: TV bosses break silence on Strictly's investigation into former dancing star Giovanni Pernice

Read more: Ex-Strictly star Giovanni Pernice faces new allegations as dancer accuses him of ‘doing horrendous things’ to her

“You’re wrong! I asked for them to be recorded – it was me," she told MailOnline.

"Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us – a group of us."

A source close to Pernice said: "Why should everyone believe her and nobody believe Gio?

"It feels like she wants to finish him off and ensure the BBC is on her side.

"Giovanni wants a fair hearing. He has said all along that he will take part in any investigation when asked."

Abbington said she “went to producers early on and told them about Giovanni” before deciding to leave the show.

“You don’t understand how awful this all is,” she said.

She said she had been “trolled” by Pernice’s fans and forced to come off social media as she is “getting death threats”.

The pair heading into training during the show
The pair heading into training during the show. Picture: Getty

An investigation is understood to be ongoing over the "serious workplace misconduct claims".

A BBC spokesperson said: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

"Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation.

"Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process."

They went on: "If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

"This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint - that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

"Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned."

The spokesperson added: "We will not be commenting further."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

John Rose speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives as his son Guy makes faces

Congressman’s son steals the show in US House of Representatives

Long delays at British borders have been blamed on Brexit. Nigel Farage told LBC there had been a 'complete failure' in negotiations

Brexit is back: Nigel Farage says Britain 'will' renegotiate EU deal next year as he blasts 'complete failure' of talks

Vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary

US state’s legislators approve surgical castration option for paedophiles

Man jailed after filming himself raping 'homeless' woman while celebrating birthday in 'sadistic' crime

Man jailed after filming himself raping 'homeless' woman in 'sadistic' crime during night out celebrating birthday

The Met Office's forecast for today shows warm sunny conditions across the country

Exact date UK weather to ‘feel like 30c’ as humidity makes temperatures feel even hotter

Exclusive
Tory Danny Kruger slams own paty saying Conservatives have broken every manifesto pledge on migration over 14 years

Tory Danny Kruger slams own party saying Conservatives have broken every manifesto pledge on migration over 14 years

Police at the junction of the Greenway and High Street South in Newham, east London, where a newborn baby was found in a shopping bag.

Baby abandoned in shopping bag in east London was third newborn to be dumped by parents, court hears

Live
LBC's Live Election Coverage

General Election LIVE: Reform enters race on immigration as Labour and Tories ready for head to head in debate

Israel Palestinians

US urges UN Security Council to support Gaza ceasefire plan

Janis Paige has died aged 101

Hollywood and Broadway star Janis Paige dies aged 101

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea suspending military deal with North Korea

China Space

Chinese spacecraft leaves moon’s surface carrying rocks

India Election

India begins counting 640 million votes after six-week election

Election 2024 Biden

President Biden says Donald Trump poses greater threat than in 2016

Donald Trump

Donald Trump raised £110m in May, helped by guilty verdict in hush money trial

The dog fighting ring showed "a shocking level of barbarism and callousness"

'Dr Death', ringleader of Essex dog-fighting gang, jailed along with accomplices for animal cruelty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bob Hope and Janis Paige

Janis Paige, star of Hollywood and Broadway, dies at 101

Rishi Sunak has announced a migrant cap

Rishi Sunak announces migrant cap to be voted on by MPs every year if Conservatives form next government
Israel Palestinians US

Israel declares four more hostages are dead in Gaza

Nigel Farage has claimed that the election will be fought on immigration

'This is the immigration election', Nigel Farage says, as he stands for Parliament and slams 'grubby' Labour and Tories
Sri Lanka Weather

Sri Lanka closes schools as floods and mudslides leave trail of dead and missing

Hunter Biden

Jury seated in Hunter Biden’s federal firearms case

Rob Burrow pictured in 2021

'By the time you watch this I will no longer be here': Rob Burrow's final message after death from motor neurone disease
Israel Is Hamas Destroyed?

Proposed Gaza ceasefire puts Netanyahu at a crossroads

Holidays are set to get more expensive

Holidays to get more expensive as flight prices soar because of 'inflation, jet fuel costs and green push'
JK Rowling has criticised comments made by John Swinney, the SNP leader

JK Rowling hits out at SNP leader after he tells LBC that Tory move to clarify definition of sex 'undermines devolution'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit