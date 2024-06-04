Amanda Abbington breaks silence over 'nasty' Giovanni Pernice as she launches fresh attack on former Strictly partner

Amanda Abbington has branded her former dance partner "nasty". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Amanda Abbington has broken her silence over an ongoing row with her ex-Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice.

Loading audio...

The Strictly pro has been accused of "threatening and abusive" behaviour during training on the show - which he has strongly denied.

He allegedly adopted "militant" training methods, leading to Abbington quitting the competition in October.

It was previously claimed that Pernice's team requested their sessions be recorded due to him being concerned about Abbington's behaviour.

But the actress has hit back saying she had been the one to ask for them to be recorded.

“You’re wrong! I asked for them to be recorded – it was me," she told MailOnline.

"Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us – a group of us."

A source close to Pernice said: "Why should everyone believe her and nobody believe Gio?

"It feels like she wants to finish him off and ensure the BBC is on her side.

"Giovanni wants a fair hearing. He has said all along that he will take part in any investigation when asked."

Abbington said she “went to producers early on and told them about Giovanni” before deciding to leave the show.

“You don’t understand how awful this all is,” she said.

She said she had been “trolled” by Pernice’s fans and forced to come off social media as she is “getting death threats”.

The pair heading into training during the show. Picture: Getty

An investigation is understood to be ongoing over the "serious workplace misconduct claims".

A BBC spokesperson said: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

"Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation.

"Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process."

They went on: "If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

"This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint - that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

"Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned."

The spokesperson added: "We will not be commenting further."