Amazon pulls 'disturbing and disrespectful' Auschwitz Christmas merchandise

2 December 2019, 10:31

A view at the entrance to the Auschwitz.
A view at the entrance to the Auschwitz. Picture: PA

Amazon has been forced to remove Auschwitz themed Christmas ornaments that were on sale on its website, following a backlash of criticism.

Tweeting screenshots of the items on sale on Amazon, Auschwitz Memorial said: "Selling "Christmas ornaments" with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate.

"Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers."

Within hours the post was shared thousands of times, prompting anger and questions about how Amazon vets products on sale from its suppliers.

Suppliers were selling Auschwitz-themed Christmas decorations on Amazon.
Suppliers were selling Auschwitz-themed Christmas decorations on Amazon. Picture: Twitter @AuschwitzMuseum

The items on sale included Christmas tree decorations, a bottle opener and a mouse-pad, which all displayed scenes from the Nazi death camp.

One Twitter user commented: "What is wrong with people? Who would buy that let alone make it?"

Another social media user said: "Why would you want this on your Christmas tree? Why would you even think this is a good idea at all??? This is so ???????"

One user replied: "Horrible! Glad they are removing these items. Shocked they got put on the site to begin with."

Another Twitter user found that Auschwitz-themed Valentine's gifts were also available to buy from the Amazon suppliers.

Suppliers were also selling Valentine's Day themed gifts.
Suppliers were also selling Valentine's Day themed gifts. Picture: Twitter @AuschwitzMuseum

Auschwitz Memorial later tweeted: "It seems that @amazon has removed all of the "Christmas ornaments" with the images of the former Auschwitz camp. Thank you everyone for your activity and response."

However it but then posted a follow-up saying "sadly, it's not over yet" as it had discovered a "disturbing online product" from another seller - a computer mouse-pad bearing the image of a freight train used for deporting people to the concentration camps.

The mouse pad displaying another Auschwitz related image was still on sale.
The mouse pad displaying another Auschwitz related image was still on sale. Picture: Twitter @AuschwitzMuseum

Amazon has said that the "products in question have been removed".

"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account," the company added.

It is unclear how long the products were on sale on Amazon.

The Holocaust site in Auschwitz, Poland has become a symbol of Nazi Germany’s genocide of six million European Jews, with one million killed at the camp between 1940 to 1945.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

A sweet gesture: Girl, 9, gives thank you notes and chocolates to police

France helicopter crash: Three rescuers killed as storms lash Riviera

Amazon takes action over Holocaust-themed Christmas decorations

Trump and his lawyers will not attend 'unfair' impeachment hearing

Australia: Woman found alive after being stranded in Outback for two weeks

The News Explained

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant
Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

An expert explained what a points-based immigration system would mean

What is points-based immigration? Expert reveals it could lead to more immigration
Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party