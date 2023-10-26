Amazon reveals top ten toys every child will want for Christmas 2023 - from Pokémon to Barbie

Amazon have revealed their top ten toys. Picture: Amazon

By Jasmine Moody

With Christmas a few months away, online shopping giant Amazon has revealed the top ten toys children will want to see under the tree or in their festive stockings.

The toys range from old-school classics, like card games, to childhood favourites from notable brands such as Star Wars and Barbie.

The gifts range in price, with one card game costing £9.99 to a £149.99 Lego Star Wars set.

Below are Amazon's top 10 toys for Christmas 2023.

1. Asmodee Dobble card game £9.99

This circular memory card game has been growing in popularity in recent years as it tests speed, observation and reflexes.

Dobble is an ideal stocking filler for children over six years old and can be enjoyed by up to eight players.

2. Disney Platinum Limited Edition Mystery Capsule £10

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary and Mini Brands has released the Disney Platinum Limited Edition Mystery Capsule.

inside the ball are mini replicas of favourite Disney store characters, each being incredibly detailed to amaze collectors of all ages.

3. Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy £17.99

The 90's nostalgia in this revamped card game will delight fans old and new.

This board game includes many familiar Pokemon, including fan favourites Eevee and Pikachu.

4. Barbie Magical Ballerina Doll £18.66

The Barbie brand has blown up this year, thanks to the smash hit film.

Amazon experts suggest that the Barbie Magical Ballerina Doll, which lights up, will be a festive highlight for many children.

5. Hape Multi Musical Block Set with Five Musical Instruments £27.93

Sturdy and sustainable, the Block Set will be a popular option for children 18 months and older.

This toy helps develop dexterity and hand-eye coordination as well as developing a child's musical development and exploration.

6. L.O.L Surprise! Magic Flyers £35

This fairy-themed toy is predicted to fly off the shelves this Christmas.

Each of the three characters has a unique and sparkly design, with wings that fly.

7. PLAYMOBIL City Action Fire Truck £39.95

The PLAYMOBIL set features a toy firefighter, a firetruck, a siren, a rotating foam cannon and a functioning winch.

This childhood classic has lights and sound effects, which will help children's imaginations feel like mini heroes.

8. Numberblocks Step Squad Mission Headquarters Deluxe Playset £39.99

The playset will not only keep your little ones entertained but also aid their at-home learning.

As well as the staircase, included in the set are colourful characters, mini furniture pieces and stickers.

9. Furby Purple Interactive Toy Plush £59.99

This 90's hit has had a fresh new makeover by Hasbro.

Amazon experts predict that the Furby Interactive Toy will give today's children the same enjoyment as millennials back in the 90's.

10. LEGO Star Wars Ghost and Phantom II Set £149.99

This Amazon exclusive features two massive franchises: Star Wars and Phantom II.

The set features Ahsoka Vehicles, buildable Starship toys and five notable characters from the franchises.

Families will have hours of fun building and playing with this LEGO set.