Ambulance crew member dies on 999 call after object hits vehicle's windscreen

The incident happened at the junction of the A49 and Moreton Road in Herefordshire. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

An ambulance service technician has died after an object struck his vehicle's windscreen.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the unnamed technician was en route to a 999 call in Herefordshire when the incident happened.

Ambulance crews, paramedics and an air ambulance rushed to the scene after 8am in which his crewman, the driver, was injured.

A spokeswoman said: "Sadly, despite everyone's best efforts, nothing could be done to save our colleague, who was the front passenger, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"His crewmate, the driver, was also injured in the incident. He has received treatment at hospital and has subsequently been discharged."

The technician died after an object struck the ambulance's windscreen. Picture: PA

The incident took place at the junction of Moreton Road and the A49, near the village of Moreton on Lugg, north of Hereford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service chief executive Anthony Marsh said: "This is truly awful news, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of those involved at this very difficult time.

"I am enormously proud of all the staff and the university students as part of their clinical placement that worked so hard and professionally to try to save our colleague.

"I am sorry that despite their best efforts, he could not be saved."

West Mercia Police asked anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has dashcam footage, to call 101 quoting incident 00101i of 24 April.