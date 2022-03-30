American woman, 23, visiting British boyfriend killed looking wrong way crossing road

Selena Mystera Meyers had been visiting her boyfriend when she was hit by two cars. Picture: GMP

By Megan Hinton

An American woman visiting her long-distance boyfriend in the UK was killed after looking the wrong way before crossing a road, an inquest has heard.

Selena Mystera Meyers had been visiting her boyfriend Stephen Buckley in Manchester when she was hit by a Skoda, followed by a Renault Clio whilst crossing a road.

The 23-year-old struck up a relationship with Mr Buckley in 2018 after meeting him on an online chat room two years previous.

In July 2019, Mr Buckley had visited Selena in Tennessee, describing their time spent together as "magical".

On their second time meeting in person, tragedy struck when Selena was hit by two cars travelling at 30mph after she looked to the right, as she would safely in the US, before crossing the road.

During an inquest the driver of one car recalled the crash saying: "She seemed to be looking the wrong way.

"This made sense when I found out she was American.

"I know this because I've done it myself when I've been abroad - looking in the wrong direction for traffic."

The Clio driver and her front-seat passenger said they did not see Selena as she was crossing the road, which has lighting on only one side.

Black box data revealed the car was driving at 30mph when Selena was hit.

Paying tribute to her after her death, Selena's family said: "Selena Mystara Meyers, born in Summit regional hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee to her parents Salem Ann Meyers and Ross LeRoy Meyers.

"My first beautiful daughter, quiet, sweet and loving - a good daughter. She was an artist with an empathetic and a kind soul, always creating, singing, painting and a writer of books and poetry.

"She always did charity work and was a loyal friend to Elizabeth Grogan - they were the best of friends through thick and thin all the years of her life.

"She lived with and was cared for by her great grandparents, Donald and Florence Lee up until she became a young lady. Her name Selena meant Moon Goddess - Mystara meant my stars.

"So she takes our moon and stars from us as she goes. RIP my entire night sky - my first baby girl."