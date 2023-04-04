'America's most inbred family' began 'over a century ago with identical twin brothers whose children married'

4 April 2023, 22:11 | Updated: 4 April 2023, 22:18

A family dubbed "America&squot;s most inbred" who live in started over 100 years ago with identical twin brothers whose children married and had over a dozen children together.
'America's most inbred family' started over 100 years ago with identical twin brothers whose children married and had over a dozen children together. Picture: Youtube/Soft White Underbelly

By Chris Samuel

A family dubbed "America's most inbred" reportedly started with identical twin brothers whose children married and had more than a dozen children together.

Today, the family has been living in squalor conditions and communicating, with heartbreaking genetic conditions thought to have been caused by inbreeding.

It reportedly began over 100 years ago with identical twin brothers Henry and John Whittaker, whose children married and had over a dozen children.

Henry and wife Sally had seven kids together, including John Emory Whittaker, who was born in 1913.

John and his wife Ada, who was also his own first cousin, had nine children, including Gracie Irene Whittaker in 1920.

Read more: Day of the Don: Clashes outside Manhattan court as New York braces for Trump's historic arrest

Read more: Immigration minister Robert Jenrick banned from driving for six months for speeding

Double cousins John and Gracie then married and had 15 children together, MailOnline reported.

Mark Laita, who runs the Soft White Underbelly YouTube account, has shared a poignant insight into the Whittaker family in the modern day, who he says would bark at visitors, make animal noises at each other in lieu of conversation, and would often flee from people who came to see them.

The Whittaker family
The Whittaker family. Picture: YouTube/Soft White Underbelly

Mr Laita first met the family at their home in the village of Odd in 2004, and later came back to film them in 2020.

The genetic mix has is thought to have caused serious health problems.

He said on the Konkrete podcast: "It was out of control. There's these people walking around and their eyes are going in different directions and they are barking at us.

"And [this] one guy, you'd look at him in the eye or say anything and he would just scream and go running away and his pants would fall around his ankles."

The Whittaker family
The Whittaker family. Picture: The Whittaker family

They have received a huge amount of interest since Mr Laita filmed his interview, he said.

But the local people are very protective of the Whittakers, he warned - a challenge he had to overcome himself when he came to film them.

The first time he approached them in 2004, he was met by "protective" neighbours wielding a shotgun.

"They don't like people coming to ridicule these people," Mr Laita said on the podcast.

Mr Laita set up a GoFundMe to support the family which has raised over $55,000
Mr Laita set up a GoFundMe to support the family, which has raised over $55,000. Picture: GoFundMe

He was allowed to take a few photos, but only filmed his interview when he came back on a whim in 2020.

The family spent a lot of time on their front porch and communicate largely in grunts. But one relative told Mr Laita: "They understand what you talking about.

"If they don't like it, they start yelling - let you know they don't like that idea."

Mr Laita returned in 2022 for another follow-up, having set up a GoFundMe page and raised $55,000 (£44,000). He discovered that conditions inside their home had majorly improved.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles and Queen Camilla

New portrait of King Charles and Camilla unveiled ahead of coronation

Former US president Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment in New York (Timothy A Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

Former US president Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

Donald Trump has 34 charges against him

Read it in full: Donald Trump indictment charging him with 34 felony counts

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

Darya Trepova prior to a court session in the Basmanny District Court, in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger faces court

Trump pictured in court

Donald Trump pictured in New York court as he pleads not guilty following formal arrest

APTOPIX Trump Indictment

Trump enters New York City courtroom for arraignment

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 hush money charges after historic arrest in New York

Two children were injured after an incident on a ride at a fairground in Epsom.

Funfair nightmare: Young boy and teen girl rushed to hospital after falling off 'Crazy Frog' ride

Former US president Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York

Trump leaves NYC home ahead of arraignment in criminal probe

Belgium NATO Foreign Ministers Finland

Finland becomes 31st member of Nato during Brussels ceremony

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

Robert Jenrick has been fined

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick banned from driving for six months for speeding

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released new heartwarming footage of the nine-year-old at home in the wake of gunman Thomas Cashman's life sentence for her murder.

Smiling Olivia Pratt-Korbel seen laughing and dancing in newly released heartwarming video

A woman, 28, has died and a child, 4, has been left with "life-threatening" injuries following a four-car crash in north Wales.

Woman, 28, dies and child left with 'life-threatening' injuries after four-car crash

New data published shows which English beaches have been affected most by sewage dumping.

Revealed: Worst beaches for dumped sewage - is your nearest beach on the list?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gleb Karakulov has defected

Putin is a paranoid 'war criminal' who makes staff quarantine for two weeks before meetings, officer who defected claims
Finland has formally joined the NATO military alliance, after applying to join the security alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nato border with Russia doubles as Finland becomes 31st member of security alliance

Ireland Murdock has been convicted for raping a woman in 2021.

Met police officer guilty of raping woman and accessing his victim's restricted crime report
Kyle Bevan attacked young Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, and delayed a call to emergency services for over an hour following his physical outburst.

'We'll miss her forever': Family's emotional tribute to Lola James, 2, as 'Jekyll and Hyde' boyfriend guilty of murder
Donald Trump is set to be indicted

Donald Trump indictment: Why is the former US president in court and what happens next?

Kosovo War Crimes

Ex-Kosovo president tells judges he is not guilty of war crimes

The Netherlands, Haarlemmermeer, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, dawn

Plans unveiled to reduce pollution and noise around Schiphol airport

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has joined Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William's climate project months after snubbing Harry and Meghan
Crowds gathered outside the courthouse as Trump appeared before a judgev

Day of the Don: Crowds surround courthouse as Donald Trump pleads not guilty over hush money charges
India Avalanche

Seven tourists killed in Himalayan avalanche

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lead KC labels judges decision "bold" as rapist, 21 walks free

Leading barrister labels judge's decision 'bold' as rapist, 21, walks free

Caller tells Shelagh she would 'rather die' than be raped

Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

Sir Keir and Nick on Corbyn

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer
Simon Calder

'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder
Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed
'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover
Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit