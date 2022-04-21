Amir Khan says he 'doesn't feel safe in London' and slams Mayor after £72k watch mugging

21 April 2022, 17:34

khan
Amir Khan says he 'doesn't feel safe in London' and slams Mayor after mugging. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Former boxer Amir Khan has slammed the London Mayor Sadiq Khan over the capital's spiralling crime rate after he was mugged at gunpoint for his £72,000 watch.

The former world champion boxer, 35, has said he doesn't feel safe in London anymore after he was left 'fearing for his life' during a mugging in East London.

Khan told the Daily Mail: "London is not a place I want to live in anymore. Our plan to move there is not happening.

"I'm not sure if I even want to return to London for the foreseeable future because of increasing crime, terrible traffic and it’s not safe. This is no place for me and my family."

The incident occurred while Khan was out with his wife Faryal in East London. A number of masked thugs approached the couple and pointed a gun in the face of Khan.

They then demanded his Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph watch - which is studded with 719 diamonds - and fled the scene.

After the incident, Khan tweeted: "Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton.

"I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face.

"The main thing is we're both safe."

Read More: Amir Khan robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint in east London

Scotland Yard said: "Police were called at 9.15pm on Monday, April 18 to High Road, Leyton.

"A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing.

"There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. Police responded and conducted an area search.

"At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries."

The 35-year old also commented on the performance of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"Mayor Khan needs to pull his finger out and tackle the increasing levels of gun and knife crime. He's making the city unliveable. You can't drive anywhere, traffic is horrendous and there's no quality of life," he said.

He added: "It’s disgusting what is happening in London and what happened to me. Sadiq Khan is doing a terrible job and this huge increase in gun and knife crime is happening under his watch. It's absolutely disgraceful."

Khan revealed he had planned on moving to the capital with his family, but since the robbery has changed his mind.

He had planned to move for boxing and television opportunities.

The former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion was beaten by fellow Briton Kell Brook via a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.

That was the sixth defeat of a professional career featuring 34 wins, 21 by knockout.

Khan expressed his disbelief at the crime in the capital and is saddened by the decline in safety.

"You don’t expect to be robbed at gun point, not in London. It breaks my heart to see what is happening in the city."

For the full interview, see: 'Sadiq Khan needs to pull his finger out...He's making the city unliveable': Amir Khan slams London Mayor for 'failing to tackle crime' after he was robbed at gunpoint for £70k watch

