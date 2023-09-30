Andrew Flintoff's ex-England teammate Steve Harmison reveals star's reasons for dodging spotlight after Top Gear crash

30 September 2023, 17:39 | Updated: 30 September 2023, 17:45

Andrew Flintoff's ex-England teammate and close friend Steve Harmison has revealed the reason for the star's limelight following his near-fatal Top Gear crash.
Andrew Flintoff's ex-England teammate and close friend Steve Harmison has revealed the reason for the star's limelight following his near-fatal Top Gear crash. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Andrew Flintoff's ex-England teammate and close friend Steve Harmison has revealed the reason for the star's limelight following his near-fatal Top Gear crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Flintoff, 45, was airlifted to hospital in December after he was involved in a serious crash while filming the latest series of Top Gear at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

The star was driving a three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 at the time, worth around £43,000, described as a "motorised tricycle" without airbags.

The star suffering severe facial injuries during the crash, waiting up to 45 minutes for the air ambulance to arrive following the accident.

Appearing with the England team for the first time ahead of England's first One Day International against New Zealand earlier this month, Flintoff has kept a incredibly low profile since his accident.

Now, former teammate and close friend Steve Harmison has spoken out, telling Online Cricket Betting that re-emerging into the public eye following a high profile accident is "easier said than done".

Describing his injuries as "pretty horrific", Harmison warned that despite their best intentions, the words of well wishers can be "harmful".

"I saw him during his rehab and his son and my son played cricket together and Andrew was just starting to come out of the house and back into the world," said Harmison.

"We all knew the love and affection for him would be there, but it's easier said than done for someone in his position.

"For me, that was the hardest part - everybody said it would be great to see him in cricket again, but he didn't want to come out in public.

"The minute he did, we knew that he really wanted to."

Read more: Top Gear unlikely to return to TV after Flintoff horror crash 'as production team dismantled'

Read more: Andrew Flintoff's wife 'told to expect the worst' after cricket legend's horror Top Gear smash

Flintoff is considered one of England's greatest all-rounders, forming an integral part of the side that won the iconic 2009 Ashes series.

The star was spotted with scars and dressings on his face in early September, appearing at both England training sessions and on the balcony with the team at a number of their ODIs.

Reports suggest that the accident saw the bowler dragged along the tarmac face down, with no ambulance arriving at the track where filming was taking place for around 45 minutes.

"It was about his own confidence, and it was great to see him back with a smile on his face," said Harmison of the star's return.

"He's gone through a hell of a lot, he really has. It was a huge ordeal and nobody can understand what somebody goes through inside.

"Having suffered from mental health issues, I know that people who don't understand will try to give advice, and that can cause more harm than help.

"Andrew has probably had loads of people wishing him well and asking how he is, but sometimes that's harmful.

"Andrew needed his own time, he's taken it, and now he's back. It's brilliant to see. Some of the injuries he had were pretty horrific," he added.

Production was halted on the 34th series of the hit show following the crash, with filming likely never to resume following the ex-cricketer recovered according to sources.

