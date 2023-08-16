Police knew another man's DNA was on clothes of rape victim 13 years before wrongly jailed Andrew Malkinson was released

Andrew Malkinson was wrongly convicted of rape
Andrew Malkinson was wrongly convicted of rape. Picture: Alamy

Police knew that another man's DNA was on the clothes of a woman Andrew Malkinson was falsely jailed for raping, 13 years before he was released from prison.

Mr Malkinson, 57, was falsely found guilty of raping a woman in Greater Manchester in 2003 and was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years. He served a further ten years because he maintained his innocence throughout.

He was released after 17 years in 2020, and his conviction was overturned in July after another man was linked to the crime by DNA.

Mr Malkinson obtained files that showed police officers and prosecutors knew had found a searchable male DNA profile on the vest of the rape victim that did not match his own.

The police didn't take any further action and there is no record that they told the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates possible miscarriages of justice, according to a report in the Guardian.

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Andrew Malkinson after his rape conviction was quashed after 20-year fight

The CCRC did not get more forensic tests or refer the case for appeal in 2012. Information in the case files suggest it was worried about costs.

The CPS understood how important the 2007 DNA find could be, according to the minutes of a meeting between them, the Forensic Science Service, the CPS and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in December 2009.

The CPS "must write to the CCRC at the earliest opportunity about any case in which there is doubt about the safety of the conviction", according to guidance.

Mr Malkinson's solicitor Emily Bolton, director of the Appeal charity, said: "The documents are a shocking chronicle of how Andy was utterly failed by the body which should have put an end to his wrongful conviction nightmare, but instead acted as a barrier to justice.

Andrew Malkinson
Andrew Malkinson. Picture: Alamy

"An overhaul of the CCRC is needed to prevent it failing other innocent prisoners."

James Burley, investigator at Appeal, said: "These records prove that the CCRC's handling of Andy's case was deeply flawed and a complete mess.

"By not bothering to obtain the police files, the CCRC failed to uncover evidence which could have got Andy's name cleared a decade earlier."

He added: "The CCRC's internal comments show that in deciding not to commission any DNA testing, cost was at the forefront of their considerations. That decision may have saved the CCRC some money, but it came at a brutal cost for both Andy and the victim.

Andrew Malkinson
Andrew Malkinson. Picture: Alamy

"The CCRC has been giving the false impression that a DNA breakthrough could not have been achieved by them sooner.

"These records show that is nonsense, and I don't think they would have commissioned any DNA enquiries on this case at all if APPEAL hadn't obtained new DNA testing results ourselves first."

Mr Malkinson said: "If the CCRC had investigated properly, it would have spared me years in prison for a crime I did not commit.

"I feel an apology is the least I am owed, but it seems like the very body set up to address the system's fallibility is labouring under the delusion that it is itself infallible. How many more people has it failed?"

A CPS spokesperson said: "It is clear Mr Malkinson was wrongly convicted of this crime and we share the deep regret that this happened.

Andrew Malkinson
Andrew Malkinson. Picture: Alamy

"Evidence of a new DNA profile found on the victim's clothing in 2007 was not ignored. It was disclosed to the defence team representing Mr Malkinson for their consideration.

"In addition, searches of the DNA databases were conducted to identify any other possible suspects. At that time there were no matches and therefore no further investigation could be carried out."

The CCRC added: "As we have said before, it is plainly wrong that a man spent 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit."

Trump Classified Documents

Mar-a-Lago property manager pleads not guilty over Trump documents case

