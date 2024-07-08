‘Brazen’ Andrew Tate and brother Tristan accused of failing to pay tax on £21m revenue from online business

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and rape in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been accused of failing to pay tax on £21 million worth of revenue from an online business.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Devon and Cornwall Police have started a civil claim against the two social media influencers, as well as a third person referred to as J.

Speaking at Westminster Magistrates Court, Sarah Clarke KC for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are serial tax and VAT evaders.

"They, in particular Andrew Tate, are brazen about it."

Andrew Tate (C) and his brother Tristan Tate (L). Picture: Alamy

The Tate brothers have been accused of paying no tax on the revenue in any country, which is was earned between 2014 and 2022.

Ms Clarke quoted from a video posted online by Andrew Tate, in which he said: "When I lived in England I refused to pay tax."

The court heard he said his approach was "ignore, ignore, ignore because in the end they go away".

Read More: Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, revealed as key financial supporter of George Galloway

Read More: Andrew Tate loses appeal to relax judicial restrictions as he awaits trial

The court also heard that the brothers had "a huge number of bank accounts" in the UK, seven of which have been frozen.

Ms Clarke said that money "washed around UK bank accounts", that were used "as a mechanism for moving revenues from their business activities through a wide number of accounts".

"That's what tax evasion looks like, that's what money laundering looks like," she told the court.

The money came from products they sold online as well as their OnlyFans sites, the court was told.

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate. Picture: Getty

The former kickboxer was arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.

The brothers were charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four - who deny the allegations - in June last year.

The Tate brothers were held in police custody during the criminal investigation from late December 2022 until April 2023, to prevent them from fleeing the country or tampering with evidence.

They were then under house arrest until August, when courts placed them under judicial control.

This means they are allowed to travel freely through Romania but cannot leave the eastern European nation.