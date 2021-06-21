Some Android users to get Government Emergency Alert as part of new trial

The Government says there is a 'small chance' Android users may receive a test alert. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Some people may receive an alert message on Tuesday as the Government tests its new Emergency Alert system.

Owners of Android phones across the UK may receive an alert between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday 22 June, which may prompt their device to make a loud siren-like sound.

An announcement on the Government website says: “Some mobile phone networks in the UK are testing emergency alerts between 1pm and 2pm.

“If you have an Android device, there’s a small chance you may get a test alert. Your device may make a loud siren-like sound.”

The alert will read: “This is a mobile network operator test of the Emergency Alerts service. You do not need to take any action. To find out more, search for gov.uk/alerts.”

The Emergency Alert system is a new service and is due to launch in summer 2021.

It is designed to warn people if there is a danger to life nearby, such as a terrorist incident, severe flooding, fire, explosions or a public health emergency, by sending out an alert from a mobile phone mast to all compatible devices.

When the system is up and running, alerts may be sent by the emergency services or by government departments, but the Government advises that most people will have a low chance of receiving one.

The alerts will warn you of the danger and advise you on how to stay safe.

There is another test scheduled for Tuesday 29 June which may be sent to phones of any make, but this one will only be for people in Reading.

This alert will read: “The UK government is testing Emergency Alerts in Reading, Berkshire.

Emergency alerts tell you what to do if there’s a life-threatening event nearby.

To find out more, call 0808 1697692 or search for gov.uk/alerts.”

The Government website has details on how to opt out of emergency alerts, although it advises against it and warns that you cannot opt out the most important ones.